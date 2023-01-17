It didn’t take long for the Greenwood boys basketball team to score Tuesday night.
After winning the tip, the Eagles charged down the floor before Donovan Boyles was fouled. The senior sank his two free throws, the first points of the game coming only four seconds in.
Just like those scores, the rest came quick for Greenwood in the first quarter.
The Eagles put together a large string of baskets in the first, outscoring Pickens 21-6 and using that quarter to propel them to a 53-39 win.
“Being able to jump out on them early, that was huge, that put a little doubt in (Pickens’) mind,” Greenwood coach Russ Gregg said. “We gotta be able to sustain that in the second quarter and third quarter.
“We won it, that’s the most important thing and to be 2-1 in the (region), that’s right where we want to be.”
The Greenwood offense made shots with precision early, making eight field goals in the first eight minutes, including three 3-pointers. And on the other side of the floor, the Eagles limited the Blue Flame to just two scores from the field.
But the second quarter — and the rest of the game — was different for Pickens.
On offense, Pickens wasn’t flashy, but it inched its way back after the 15-point deficit at the end of the first.
First, the Blue Flame slowed the Greenwood offense down in the second, limiting it to just seven points. Second, they started finding more ways to score, but after a low-scoring second quarter, the Eagles did, too.
When his teammates couldn’t find the basket, CJ Terrell stepped in for Greenwood, scoring eight of the Eagles’ 12 points in the third. The sophomore finished his night with 11 points.
“He was huge, I think, just because he's got great size and also very skilled, he can step out and make jump shots,” Gregg said. “That’s hard for people to guard.”
The rest of the way, Greenwood found more ways to get high-percentage shots close to the basket. Those came not only from Terrell, but also a pair from Boyles, who finished with a team-high 12 points.
The Eagles also made some key free throws late in the game, going 11-for-15 at the line Tuesday night. That, and a combination of effort and teamwork, helped set up a sweet way for Greenwood to return home after over a month.
“We just gotta build on (this win),” Gregg said. “We gotta continue to get better, we gotta believe in each other, we gotta believe in the system. That’s a big win, you gotta grind them out when you get in the (region) games and that was a grinder and we’ll build on it and get better.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.