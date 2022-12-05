Photo of Boyles
Buy Now

Greenwood's Donovan Boyles defends a Clinton player in the Eagles' 69-61 loss.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

CLINTON — Every time the Greenwood boys’ basketball team found itself in a sizable deficit, the Eagles always managed to battle back.

First came a 14-point setback, which the Eagles shaved to three. Then came a 10-point deficit, which quickly fell to four. And finally came an 8-point Clinton lead, which was cut to three in the game’s final minutes.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags