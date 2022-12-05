CLINTON — Every time the Greenwood boys’ basketball team found itself in a sizable deficit, the Eagles always managed to battle back.
First came a 14-point setback, which the Eagles shaved to three. Then came a 10-point deficit, which quickly fell to four. And finally came an 8-point Clinton lead, which was cut to three in the game’s final minutes.
Greenwood kept battling, but couldn’t get itself over the hump and take its first lead Monday night in a 69-61 loss at Clinton.
“I thought the effort was there again, we started out a little slow,” Greenwood coach Russ Gregg said. “We just struggled down the stretch, trying to get good shots. I thought we forced some things up there when we got close, but we’ll learn from it, we’re gonna get better.”
The Eagles fell behind in a flash against the Red Devils, struggling to find the basket and defend the arc in a 14-3 start for Clinton. The Red Devils utilized their roster early in the game with six different players scoring to total 11 made-field goals in a 26-point first quarter.
Ultimately, that’s what made the difference in a mostly back-and-forth game before Greenwood senior Khylek Williams started putting buckets down late in the fourth. Williams hit a 2-pointer and soon a 3-pointer to cut Clinton’s lead to 60-57.
But with time waning, the Eagles were forced to foul, and when the Red Devils took a trip to the line, they didn’t flinch.
Clinton sank eight free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on and earn its home win.
“(Clinton is) a good basketball team, they got a lot of returners, they do a good job shooting the ball and they came out hot against us,” Gregg said. “We came back, had a chance and just couldn’t finish.”
Despite the loss, Greenwood had three players score in double figures. Donovan Boyles and Williams led the way with 17 each and Jeremiah Brooks finished with 11.
Both Boyles and Brooks were large protagonists in the Eagles’ third-quarter rally that first brought Greenwood within three. Boyles scored seven points from the field in the third and Brooks made five free throws.
However, outside that trio, the now 0-3 Eagles couldn’t find much production.
“I thought Khylek Williams played probably his best game, Jeremiah’s a shooter for us, he played well and Donovan Boyles played really hard,” Gregg said. “We gotta get another one or two guys in there that can score a little bit."
Monday night’s loss comes at the hands of the No. 8-ranked team in Class 3A, which Gregg was pleased to see his team hang around with.
“I feel like when we get them at our place, it can be a different story, but we gotta continue to get better, it just takes time,” Gregg said. “They gotta believe, they gotta trust that we know what we’re doing and once that happens, we're gonna be right there, but right now, we gotta learn from each game.”
