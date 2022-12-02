Russ Gregg is no stranger to the Lakelands. Why would he be, he was on the sidelines for the Lander women’s basketball team for six years as an assistant and six more years as the Erskine women’s basketball coach.
So when he was hired as Greenwood’s boys basketball coach in June, it just made sense for him. He already knew the rich tradition that basketball has in the Lakelands and at Greenwood High School.
“I’ve always sort of had my mind on coming back,” Gregg said in June. “I knew that this just wasn’t a destination. It was something that I needed because I love the Lakelands area. I spent 12 years here and lived in Greenwood. It’s always been home to us. We have a lot of friends there and ton of connections so I kept coming back to it in someway.”
Gregg took over a team that brings back most of its 2021-22 squad that reached the first round of the playoffs. The returning group is rich with seniors who have plenty of playoff experience in general, as several of the seniors played on the past two football teams that made playoff runs.
“We’re going to be counting on our seniors including JB Simmons and Amari McGowan for their leadership skills. For them being seniors, that is important,” Gregg said. “We want them to go out and have a good year.”
Alongside the senior leadership are standout young players such as Jeremiah Brooks, who potentially has the highest talent level on the team. As a freshman, he averaged about six points a game, which was fourth on the team.
“Just like from first game to second game, you make improvements. I think Jeremiah Brooks is a player that made a huge jump from freshman year to last night,” Gregg said. “He played extremely hard. I’m just excited to have him for three years.”
The Eagles have played one game this season, falling on the road to Aiken by nine points. In the game, Greenwood started hot, outscoring the Hornets 23-15 in the opening quarter and led at the half, but a slow start in the second half, which plagued the Eagles throughout last season, led to defeat in their season opener.
Brooks finished with a team-high 27 points in the loss.
“We played well together I thought,” Gregg said. “This was their third game, and this was our opener. A lot of times, you make your biggest improvements from the first game to the second game and the second game to the third game. I was impressed with how hard we played.”
While there’s some experience on the team with the seniors and Brooks, Gregg is focused on two improvements for this year’s team — shot selection and developing depth.
“We’re trying to work on shot selection, that’s a big thing for us,” Gregg said. “I thought we were a little bit better (Tuesday) than they had in the past. We are going to press. We pressed in the second half the other night when we got down and did pretty well. We’re trying to develop some depth. We have three or four guys that have never played a varsity basketball game. ... That takes game experience, and hopefully we can get that in the early part of the season.
“We want to be playing our best basketball when region time turns up in January.”
Greenwood hosts Woodmont at 7:30 p.m. Friday for its first home game of the year.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.