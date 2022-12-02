Russ Gregg is no stranger to the Lakelands. Why would he be, he was on the sidelines for the Lander women’s basketball team for six years as an assistant and six more years as the Erskine women’s basketball coach.

So when he was hired as Greenwood’s boys basketball coach in June, it just made sense for him. He already knew the rich tradition that basketball has in the Lakelands and at Greenwood High School.

