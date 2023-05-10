The Greenwood baseball team put two of its best guys on the mound Wednesday: Matt Murray and Andrew Driver.
Behind them, a stout Greenwood infield ready to pounce on any ball that comes their way.
While North Augusta was reaching base with four hits, three walks and had a pair reach on an error, the Eagles’ defense was delivering.
With some stellar defense from Greenwood, the Yellow Jackets stranded nine runners to help the Eagles earn a 4-1 win over North Augusta. With the win, Greenwood will advance to play in the Class 4A Upper State Bracket 1 finals.
“We’re in the survive and advance mode, fighting for each other, fighting to play this game and that’s what we’re doing and I’m proud of them,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said.
“You stay in it, you keep fighting, pitchers kept filling it up, that’s a good baseball team, (North Augusta) coach (Kevin) Lynn and those guys do a good job, so just a good job of staying in the fight and continuing to get outs, that’s what we do.”
Of the nine runners North Augusta stranded, six of them were in scoring position. The Yellow Jackets threatened early in the first with guys at second and third with two outs. However, North Augusta grounded out on a phenomenal throw from Luke Godwin to first.
North Augusta had another great shot to cut into the Greenwood lead in the fifth with two on with no outs. But the Eagles came through again with a flyout, strikeout and a heads-up play from Pat Wood, diving to third and slamming his glove on the base to record the final out.
On the mound, Murray threw four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Driver finished out the game, going 1 2/3 innings with no hits allowed.
Besides a run scored on a sacrifice fly in the second, North Augusta just couldn’t seem to bring guys around despite consistently getting runners on.
“The pitchers on the mound filled it up, let them put it in play, we made the plays behind them,” Baker said. “Just again, laid it on the line for each other, fought for each other and that’s all we ask for. If we play like that, we’ll deal with the result.”
And when the Eagles had the bat, they got a handle of the ball, a small contrast to what they’ve seen the past pair of games. Greenwood totaled seven hits on the night, two more than the five it posted against Eastside and Indian Land combined.
However, most of the Eagles’ runs weren’t flashy, coming on a walk and sacrifice fly in the first, and an error in the fourth. But in the fifth, Greenwood’s fourth run was nothing but flashy, as TJ Aiken smoked a home run over the right field fence.
“We were having good at-bats today, we’re getting better, but again, ugly, pretty, all we want to do is fight for our guys in the dugout,” Baker said.
The Eagles will now turn their attention to a familiar opponent — Laurens. The Eagles are 1-1 against the Raiders, most recently an 11-9 loss in the second round of the playoffs.
Now, the Eagles have a shot at redemption with a game on Friday. Should they win that one, Greenwood will play another on Saturday at Laurens for a chance to play in the Upper State final.
“We lost to them last Wednesday, a week ago. Our goal was to play ourselves to get back top them, and we’re going to get a shot,” Baker said. “We’re looking forward to going across the lake and playing against a very good baseball team.”