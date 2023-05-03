Baseball can be a beautiful game. Baseball can also be a cruel game.
In a 25-hour window, Greenwood experienced both.
Fresh off a dominant win against Midland Valley, the Eagles fell behind eight runs to Laurens by the fifth inning. Despite scoring the game's final six runs, they dropped their second-round matchup 11-9.
"These guys care about each other. They love each other, and they're going to fight," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "We just challenged them in the middle to keep fighting and give ourselves a chance, and they did. That's a good baseball team over there. We'll come back and be ready to go again on Friday."
Greenwood just never was comfortable from the start.
The key on the mound was getting the first out. If the Eagles retired the leadoff hitter, they held Laurens scoreless. If he reached, as he did in four of the seven innings, the Raiders scored.
The Raiders scored two in the second, one in the third and three in the fifth. The biggest inning was the fourth, which was highlighted by a grand slam by Owen Pridgen, the Laurens five-hole hitter.
Greenwood starter Matt Murray, who has been lights-out the entire year, struggled with his command, throwing just 50 of his 93 pitches for a strike.
"That's a good hitting team. It just happens. Hopefully, we'll give him another chance to get on the mound again," Baker said.
On offense, Greenwood was getting traffic, reaching base and getting into scoring position in each of the first four innings, but only three runners scored. The toughest inning was the second, where the Eagles loaded the bases with one out but failed to bring in a run.
"That's just baseball," Baker said. "Mason (Hamby) is a good arm over there. He did a good job of getting us out in big situations. They took advantage of the big situations and we didn't. That's baseball. It happens."
But Greenwood didn't roll over trailing 11-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth. It battled.
The Eagles scored two in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to a groundout to second and a fielder's choice. An inning later, three Eagles scored. Landon Still singled in the first while Jayden Adams was hit-by-pitch and Reid Guy drew a walk with the bases loaded.
But just as they did in the second, the final two outs of the frame came by a strikeout.
Still drove in the final run of the game with a single to right.
With the loss, Greenwood will still play at home on Friday, but will play Westside in the loser's bracket. It downed the Rams in two of the three games they played this season.