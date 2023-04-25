The Greenwood baseball team is a close-knit group.
They're at the field before practice just hanging out and after games, they'll go to Waffle House so they can keep spending time together.
In the center of that group are the seven seniors on the team.
Tuesday was their senior night, and like everyone wants to do, the Eagles won big on senior night, downing Laurens 15-5 in six innings.
"These guys are huge," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said of the seniors. "These guys, most of them have been here for six years. All their stories are different. All of them have grown up so much. All the success that they're having now is a credit to them staying bought into what we do and the values of our program.
"They're seeing the fruits of that labor of just buying into a team, loving each other, caring about each other. We've surpassed our win total from last year. It's them. ... The senior class is the leadership of this team, and they've done a really good job of leading it."
Laurens finished its region schedule in second place, so it will travel to Greenwood in the first round of the 4A playoffs next week, so while both teams weren't throwing their aces, the matchup brought a buzz to the stadium that Baker wanted to see his team face off in before the start of the playoffs.
"That's a really good team over there. Coach (Tori) Patterson does a really good job over there," Baker said. "It wasn't necessarily choosing them (for senior night), it was just getting the game in. Our goal, both mine and Coach Patterson's, to have a playoff-like atmosphere to set us up next week.
"We got what we wanted. We played well, they played well. A play here or there, and I think it could be a little bit tighter of a game."
Greenwood scored first, plating two runs in the first thanks to a TJ Aiken double and a sacrifice fly by Luke Godwin.
The next inning, the Eagles tacked on three more in large part of a Laurens error, but the big inning was the fourth.
Leading by two, Greenwood erupted for six runs.
Godwin got the inning started with a loud solo shot that hit the scoreboard for the first run. A walk, single and hit by pitch set the stage for Matt Murray, who singled in a run. Singles by Elijah Tiller, Evan Avery and Godwin brought in the next four runs.
Overall, eight of the 10 Eagles that hit finished with an RBI. While he didn't drive in a run, Andrew Driver finished 2-for-4 in his first time hitting since March 23.
"We feel like we're pretty good offensively," Baker said. "We've shown flashes and had really good games. We've been building, and I think tonight it all came together just doing different things. One through nine, we feel like we have a good chance of putting pressure on you, making you make plays and having good at-bats."
Greenwood travels to North Augusta on Thursday before ending its regular season at Laurens on Friday.