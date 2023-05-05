With just a few swings of the bat, Eastside made it a ballgame.
Although Eastside had difficulty hitting against a dynamic Greenwood pitching staff, it finally found its stride in the sixth inning with a pair of two-run homers. All of a sudden, a comfortable six-run lead turned into two runs for Greenwood.
Then, Andrew Driver stepped up onto the mound.
There was no other option. He was going to keep his team’s season alive.
“Obviously, there were nerves, but I knew I had it in me,” Driver said. “As a senior, I just knew I had to do it for this team.”
Driver proceeded to allow just one hit in the next five outs while striking out three to help the Greenwood baseball team claim a 6-4 win over Eastside Friday. With the victory, Greenwood survives another round in the Class 4A state playoffs.
“It’s a playoff elimination game — just fight, battle, win and getting to play Monday, that was the goal and that’s what happened,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said.
In each of those last two innings, Driver and the Greenwood infield found ways to get it done when Eastside was threatening.
With two guys on for Eastside in the sixth, Driver struck out a batter for out No. 2 and Ryan Stone flipped it to Matt Murray on second to end the frame on fielder’s choice. In the next inning, the visiting Eagles brought two guys on again, this time with no outs.
It didn’t rattle Driver. He was going to get it done — and he did.
Seven pitches later, the senior had struck out two batters before Eastside grounded into another fielder’s choice to end the game.
“That’s what Andrew does,” Baker said. “When Andrew gets on the mound, we feel like we got a good chance to win, and that’s what happened, so huge job by him.”
Outside of a shaky last few innings, the hosting Eagles found ways to score often despite only notching three hits all game.
Greenwood got its scoring started in the first, taking advantage of three-straight walks to start the frame. Elijah Tiller then came up to hit a two-RBI single and Jayden Adams brought in a runner with a sacrifice fly to help plate three runs in the first.
In the third, Adams struck again in a much more dynamic fashion. The sophomore blasted a two-run homer well over the left-field fence, adding two more before T.J. Aiken posted another run in the fourth on a throwing error.
“We feel good when we score first, and that was our goal to score first, and we did and it worked,” Baker said.
Tiller led the Eagles in hits with two and Adams’ three RBIs led the team as well. Luke Godwin earned the victory on the mound, striking out two and allowing no hits or runs in 3 1/3 innings.
With the win, Greenwood will welcome in Indian Land on Monday in the third round of the loser’s bracket.
“Our goal is to fight for each other, play as long as we can and we get another day Monday,” Baker said. “Just playing to keep playing."
