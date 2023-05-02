The playoffs are always an unpredictable time of the year, especially when a game gets moved.
Greenwood baseball was originally scheduled to take on Aiken in the first round of the 4A playoffs, but due to a player being ruled ineligible at Airport High School, the bracket changed. The Eagles' game was moved to Tuesday and their opponent changed to Midland Valley.
Even with that unpredictability of the season, the Eagles took care of business, downing the Mustangs 10-2.
"I thought we played well," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "We got put in an interesting spot not getting to play last night, coming out tonight and having to play tomorrow. I thought we did a great job. We had some great at-bats. We put up a 10 spot.
"We did what we wanted to, get Caden (Poore) out early. Boogie (Christopher Smith) came in and pitched some great innings for us, so we're set up really well for us. I was really, really happy about the effort."
It started on the mound with Poore. The junior threw just 35 pitches in three innings of work, allowing just two hits and fanning three Mustangs.
"That's Caden. He fills it up," Baker said. "Caden attacks. He set it up for us and attacked the zone. We came out, put up a 10 spot and allowed him to save his pitches and be ready to go for the end of the week."
Behind him was Smith, who allowed just one hit in four innings of work. The lone hit was a two-run home run, but that didn't play into the game too much because the Eagles' offense had already put the game away.
Greenwood started rolling on offense in the second inning. Luke Godwin led off with a liner down the left-field line for a double. He advanced to third on an infield single by Landon Still and scored two pitches later on a wild pitch.
Jayden Adams followed with a double to left and later scored when he stole home on a double steal. An error plated the fourth run of the frame.
But Elijah Tiller really put the game out of reach in the next inning.
With Greenwood leading by six, thanks to a passed ball and another Adams single, Tiller hammered a ball to left, clearing the fence for a grand slam.
Tiller and Adams finished with all six of the Eagle RBIs in the win, while Adams led all hitters with three hits in the win.
"I felt like we had good at-bats. It's baseball, hitting is the hardest thing to do in any sport," Baker said. "We were moving well and did a good job. We knew if we kept moving and trusting in what we were doing and seeing the ball like we were, we were going to be okay."
Greenwood will now face Laurens in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
"It's playoffs," Baker said. "You have to go win tonight, celebrate tonight and tomorrow, get ready for Laurens. We know Laurens and they know us. It's going to be a cool atmosphere. We have a lot of respect for those guys."
