A lot of things brought a smile to Ava Boyter’s face.
She loved gymnastics.
She loved all things girly.
And when she received a plethora of Squishmallows while in the hospital, she quickly fell in love with them, too.
Those who were around her say Boyter’s smile could light up a room, and on Monday night, the community pitched in to spread that joy she radiated.
The Greenwood baseball team held a Squishmallow night in honor of Boyter in the Eagles’ 9-2 win over Byrnes. The special night featured hundreds of Squishmallows given by fans, which will be donated to the Greenville Children’s Hospital.
“It’s amazing, it’s really amazing,” said Ashley Boyter, Ava’s mother. “You just get to see how many people loved her and we get to go and help other kids smile.”
Boyter died at 10 years old last December from a rare form of cancer called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. Since her passing, the Boyter family has received lots of support from the Greenwood community, including the Greenwood baseball team.
The Eagles brought the family meals, along with a basket full of gift cards and games during their stay in the hospital. Greenwood also has a connection to the family, as Kaden Boyter, Ava’s brother, is a player on the Greenwood C-team.
“Ava was full of energy. Ava kept a lot of people smiling and that’s what we want to do,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said.
“It’s not about Greenwood High, it’s not about any of that, it’s about keeping the focus on Ava and brightening the lives of the kids, that hopefully, we’re going to get to go meet with the Squishmallows.”
The plush toys not only will bring glee to kids inside the Greenville Children’s Hospital, but also gave kids at the game some as well. A number of children came up to the donation boxes to hold and play with the Squishmallows, including Ava’s younger sister Hadley.
Along with the army of Squishmallows inside the Greenwood batting cages, the team and fans wore t-shirts, incorporating two things Ava loved — the color pink and flamingos.
The black t-shirts sported a pink flamingo and baseball bat with the words “Ava’s Eagles” printed below the bird. The Eagles wore the shirts during their pregame warmups and after their win to see all the Squishmallows collected.
Squishmallows that will be loved.
Squishmallows that will bring joy.
And Squishmallows that will bring smiles to children’s faces, just as they did Ava’s.
“It’s cool, but it’s not us, it’s Greenwood, this is what Greenwood does,” Baker said. “You saw all the people there. You saw all the Squishmallows in the cage. This isn’t about Greenwood baseball, this is what the community of Greenwood does, and it’s really cool to see it happen.”