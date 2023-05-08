Two hits. That is all the Greenwood baseball team could squeeze out against a tough Indian Land team.

But one of those two hits on the night was the biggest hit of the game, as senior T.J. Aiken's three-run blast in the first inning proved to be the difference maker, giving Greenwood a 3-2 win against the Warriors.

