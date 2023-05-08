Two hits. That is all the Greenwood baseball team could squeeze out against a tough Indian Land team.
But one of those two hits on the night was the biggest hit of the game, as senior T.J. Aiken's three-run blast in the first inning proved to be the difference maker, giving Greenwood a 3-2 win against the Warriors.
"We've talked about it doesn't have to be pretty, we just have to fight for each other, and we're doing that," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "We're doing a really good job of fighting, and that's what we did.
"The at-bats, even if we struck out, we're fighting, we're fighting for the guys in the dugout, on defense and on the mound. That's what we ask for, and that's what we got."
Matt Murray led off the first with a six-pitch walk. As he took off towards second to try to swipe the base, Landon Still sent a grounder to the left of the second baseman, who snagged it but threw wide of first, putting two runners on for the senior right fielder.
He saw a pitch then took a back-door slider to left-center field for a three-run home run.
The first thing he said when he got back into the dugout? "Finally"
"He's come up a lot in some big spots, and he is working his butt off to be that guy, and he is that guy," Baker said. "He's one of the leaders of our team. He's always helping our guys stay in the game, and it's huge for him. I'm so happy for him, he deserves it."
But from then on, the bats were quiet. The Eagles reached base just three more times in the five following innings before Evan Avery recorded the second hit of the night with a liner over the left side of the infield.
Overall, Greenwood worked three walks and reached on four Warrior errors during the game.
On the mound, Caden Poore did what he had all year — keep hitters off balance and let his defense work behind him. The righty allowed just two runs off six hits in his five innings of work. He punched out four batters as well.
Indian Land's lone two runs came in the top of the fifth when Austin Quinn went deep with a runner on second to cut the deficit to just one.
Once the inning was over, Baker turned to his closer Andrew Driver, and the senior locked down the win, tossing two innings of one-hit ball.
"We feel like if we can get the ball to No. 12 with the lead, we have a really good shot at winning," Baker said.
With the win, the Eagles are one game away from the Upper State Bracket 1 Championship game. But first, North Augusta visits Greenwood on Wednesday.
"These guys have worked their butts off all year, and they deserve home playoff games, and that's what they've gotten," Baker said. It's big to be able to play here in front of our fans, their parents, our community. We enjoy it and I'm glad we get to."
