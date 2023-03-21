Mistakes hurt, but sometimes, teams can be let off the hook.
Not against Greenwood.
On Tuesday night, the Eagles made Easley pay.
The Greenwood baseball team took advantage of multiple miscues and rode an impressive pitching effort from Matt Murray to shutout the Green Wave 6-0.
“It’s big because you gotta put the ball in play to make the other team make plays,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “To be able to come out and just fight through that game, we’re still coming around at the plate, but you can see our at-bats getting better throughout the game.
“Just a good, hard-fought game against a really good team.”
The Eagles garnered their first two runs quickly, one coming by way of an Easley balk in the first inning. Just before the balk that sent TJ Aiken home, Elijah Tiller reached on a throwing error to first, helping bring Landen Still in for a run.
Still scored again on an error in the third, and in the fifth, Reid Guy singled, advanced to second on an error and went to third on a wild pitch. This set up a Murray sacrifice fly to send his teammate home.
Murray not only gave Greenwood its fourth run of the night, but also gave it an eye-catching performance on the bump. The junior tossed five strikeouts in five innings and didn’t give up his first and only allowed hit until Easley hit a single with two outs in the fifth.
Andrew Driver came in relief of Murray, handling the Green Wave and holding them hitless in the game’s final two innings.
“When Matt Murray’s on the mound, we have a good chance,” Baker said. “We really like our pitching staff, so him being up there, giving us a chance to do that is great, and Andrew’s come along, bought into the delivery there and he fills it up.”
Although the Eagles scored a good deal of their runs with some help, Pat Wood and Aiken let their bats do the talking. Aiken homered a couple at-bats after Murray’s sac fly in the fifth and Wood hit a dinger over the tall center field wall in the sixth to close out Greenwood’s scoring.
Greenwood will continue its three-game series with the Green Wave, traveling to Easley Thursday before finishing it off Friday back at home. With the victory, the Eagles advance to 4-0 in region play, a win worth being celebrated in Baker’s eyes — just like another other one.
“It’s a region win,” Baker said. “Any time you win, it’s big because we work hard, they work hard, any win, we’re gonna celebrate any win because it’s so hard to win at this game, but it’s a big region win, puts us at 4-0, and just gotta keep getting better, have a good day at practice tomorrow and go to Easley Thursday.”