In the first three innings, the Greenwood baseball team put six balls in play.
Usually, that means a couple of groundouts, a popup or two and a couple of base runners. But that wasn't the case for the Eagles.
Three of those balls in play led to runs. Two of them even left the yard as Greenwood quickly dismantled Berea 15-0 in just under four innings to claim its first region win of the year.
"Your first goal is to win the region, and that sets you up for the playoffs," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "Just one game at a time, play for tonight, then we'll get ready tomorrow to play two at there Thursday. Any region win is big."
It started in the bottom of the first with two outs. Greenwood had loaded the bases with a walk and three hit-by-pitches. On the first pitch he saw, Jayden Adams skied a ball into left field, dropping because of the wind for a bases-clearing double.
In the bottom of the second, two walks and another hit by pitch loaded the bases for Elijah Tiller. The senior took a ball inside and drilled the next pitch to right-center field for a grand slam.
Matt Murray answered his backstop with a three-run jack in the bottom of the third.
In total, Greenwood drew nine free passes, five walks and four hit-by-pitches in the win.
"To get walked a couple of times and still stay within your at-bat and get the pitches you want and put the barrel on them is tough, but our guys did a good job of staying in the at-bats and hitting it when it came across the plate," Baker said.
Murray also was lights out on the mound. The senior, who missed the majority of 2021 with an injury, punched out eight batters in his four innings of work. He allowed just one runner, a walk to lead off the top of the fourth. Other than that, he was lights out in his 49 pitches, throwing 33 of them for a strike.
"Matt Murray being healthy for us is huge," Baker said. "Matt is really good up there on the hill and he also threw a no-hitter. If Matt Murray gives us that effort every single night, then we have a shot."
Greenwood hits the road on Thursday, traveling to Berea for a doubleheader.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
