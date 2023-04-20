For Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker, the goal at the start of the season was simple — play as a team as long as they can. 

Success came along the way but the goal never wavered. And now, the Eagles are getting a chance to play at home for more than just next week, as Greenwood clinched the Region 1-AAAA Championship with a 7-1 win against Pickens.

