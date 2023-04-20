For Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker, the goal at the start of the season was simple — play as a team as long as they can.
Success came along the way but the goal never wavered. And now, the Eagles are getting a chance to play at home for more than just next week, as Greenwood clinched the Region 1-AAAA Championship with a 7-1 win against Pickens.
It was the first time since 2014 the Eagles won the region.
"It's huge. It's the first time in nine years," Baker said. "These guys have been building and building. We preach about caring about each other and loving, and these guys do. Our goal at the beginning of the year was to play together as long as we can.
"Being a region champion helps us a little bit as we go through the playoffs. It's pretty cool for them to know they're region champions, and they deserve it. They deserve every good thing for who they are and how they buy into everything we're doing and how they care about each other."
The win started on the mound with Luke Godwin.
The junior battled through a couple of stretches with runners on, particularly in the first inning, but usually worked his way out of the log jams. He went the distance and struck out seven in the win.
The lone run was unearned.
"Luke has been really good all year," Baker said. "That's Luke Godwin. Luke competes. Luke cares about Greenwood, and Luke wants Greenwood to be good. You can see it the way he competes for his guys. Huge job by him."
Offensively, it was a struggle for most of the night. A couple of Eagles would get on base but no one could really break the game open.
That was until the sixth inning.
Pat Wood led off with a double followed by a Jayden Adams single. A walk to Matt Murray loaded the bases, and the first run came in with a walk to TJ Aiken.
But Elijah Tiller had the big hit, drilling a single to left field to plate two runs. A walk followed by a wild pitch plated Aiken from third to score the fourth and final run of the frame.
Tiller led the Eagles with two hits and three RBIs.
"We're moving well, and doing good at the plate, but that was a good arm on the mound," Baker said. "He did a really good job of staying away from us and staying soft. Good teams make it happen when it has to, and we did that.
"Elijah came up big for us. We had some good at-bats to draw some walks. The small game was good. We were good enough to win, and that's all you need at the end of the day."
Like any championship win, Greenwood celebrated with a dog pile on the mound that quickly migrated to second base. After an interview, Baker was doused with the cooler full of water.
"I hate being cold," Baker said. "I love those guys. Those seniors have been huge for us. Personally, I don't want to not coach them anymore, so I'll take an ice bath all day long as long as I get to coach them as long as I can."
