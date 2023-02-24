In 2022, Greenwood baseball was just two runs away from reaching the 4A Upper District 1 championship game, but extended innings killed the Eagles against AC Flora.
Two extended innings against Easley two days later ended Greenwood’s season.
In 2022, Greenwood baseball was just two runs away from reaching the 4A Upper District 1 championship game, but extended innings killed the Eagles against AC Flora.
Two extended innings against Easley two days later ended Greenwood’s season.
In the time since Greenwood sent three current players to play for the Post 20 team that was one win away from the state championship, the junior Greenwood legion team spent a productive summer with coach Matt Baker and his staff and star senior TJ Aiken officially signed with Old Dominion.
“We throw strikes, and we’re going to hit it,” Baker said. “Our goal is to stay away from the big inning. If we keep it less than three, if we do, we feel like we have a shot. We’ve shown that, and we just continue to do what we do.”
The Eagles enter the season as the No. 8 team in 4A according to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association and in the preseason, they’ve shown teams why.
Through four scrimmages, Greenwood is 4-0 and has scored 45 runs (11.25 runs per game) in those scrimmages. While they aren’t official games, the Eagles have executed when needed.
In the first inning against Strom Thurmond on Monday, Greenwood fell behind immediately, loading the bases with two singles and an error. A hit by pitch plated the game’s first run before Pat Wood struck out two of the next three Rebels to appear, getting out of the jam with only one run allowed.
“Our goal is to have the big inning and not have the big inning (against us), which is everyone’s goal,” Baker said. “When you have the bases loaded in the first like that and only give up one run was huge. We just want to compete.
“We want to be confident with the ball across the plate, because the law of averages, you’ll get them out more than they get on base. We want to make them swing the bat and get outs.”
Along with seniors Aiken and Wood, the Eagles bring back senior Elijah Tiller. That trio has been in a Greenwood varsity uniform for three years now, and Baker will be relying on them to lead the younger Eagles that gained valuable experience last year.
“Those seniors have played a lot of baseball. They have played since they were freshmen, so they know what to expect,” Baker said. “They know what the grind is. We have to get back into some of those situations that we felt were a little too big for us last year at AC Flora. The only way we continue to get better at those is to continue to get ourselves in those situations.
“Playing in the region that we play in, the energy that the teams bring and that we bring, it makes the environment huge. It’s big for us.”
Greenwood begins its season on March 2 in the Clover-IP Classic.
“We have some really good players, and if we lose, it’s on me. They just have to be them, and we’ll be just fine,” Baker said.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.