After another two-week slate of high school football in the Lakelands, The Greenwood Touchdown Club honored the offensive and defensive players of the week for Week 3 and Week 4 on Monday.
Greenwood High School swept the Week 3 honors as Noah Kastner and Donovan Boyles won the offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.
Kastner, an offensive tackle for the Eagles, graded at 91% in Greenwood’s 31-7 win over North Augusta. Of the 74 plays that he was on the field for, the junior made the correct block on 67 of them while recording three knockdowns in the win.
Fellow junior, Boyles, also graded at 91% against the Yellowjackets. The defensive back recorded seven tackles, four breakups and a key interception in the second half.
The Week 4 honors were dominated by the Abbeville Panthers, as Antonio Harrison and Jeremiah Lomax were recognized for their performances in Abbeville’s 52-7 victory over Woodland.
Harrison exploded for 151 yards on seven carries, scoring three touchdowns. The junior also returned the opening kickoff in the second half for an 86-yard touchdown.
Jeremiah Lomax led the Panthers defense, which has allowed just 41 points through five games this season. The senior tallied three solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss in the win.
Also honored were center’s Drew Geoly and John Deal who were named as last season’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Players of the Year.
Keeping with the high school football theme, the Greenwood Touchdown Club invited Kevin Kelly to be the guest speaker. The Presbyterian College coach made his name as high school football coach at Pulaski Academy in Arkansas.
While there, Kelly won nine state championships while implementing a new way to play football — going for it on every fourth down and opting to onside kick rather than kickoff.
“The way I play the game induces a lot of criticism from the crowd,” Kelly said. “When you don’t punt on fourth-and-five in your own end, people don’t like it if it doesn’t work.”
The Blue Hose made national headlines using Kelly’s system, recording 84 points in his first collegiate win against St. Andrews.
“I believe as a football coach that you’ve got to make the best decisions for your team to win,” Kelly said. “Regardless it means (losing your) job or you have to take criticism from the crowd or the media or anything else.”