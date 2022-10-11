IMG_1114.JPG
Greenwood's Kinsley Trasak tips a ball away from a Greenville blocker during the third set of the Eagles loss to Greenville. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

The first time Greenwood volleyball matched up against region foe Greenville, it didn't go so well for the Eagles.

In that then-road matchup, Greenville tore through Greenwood's defense in the sweep. On the reverse, Greenwood failed to reach the 20-point mark in any of the sets in that loss. 

