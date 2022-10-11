The first time Greenwood volleyball matched up against region foe Greenville, it didn't go so well for the Eagles.
In that then-road matchup, Greenville tore through Greenwood's defense in the sweep. On the reverse, Greenwood failed to reach the 20-point mark in any of the sets in that loss.
On Tuesday, the Red Raiders again swept the Eagles, but coach Julie McMahon saw progress from her younger team in the loss.
"We did have some unforced errors, and we didn't have as strong as an offense as I would have liked. As our play went on, disciple on defense for some increased and for some it decreased," McMahon said. "We ran a good system, and we were where we needed to be. Even Grenville's coach said 'That's a heck of a good crazy defense you're running there.'
"The girls were doing really well, whereas the first time we played them, we looked silly playing them. We gave them a better run for their money this match than the first time we played them, and that's the intangibles. Sometimes you get better and it doesn't show in wins and losses, but it shows in performance. I think that's what the girls need to take away from this and be proud of themselves for showing improvement and the maturity to come back (in the third set)."
The change was evident from the first set but was biggest in the third and final set.
When junior libero Sam Parker stepped back to begin her serve, Greenwood trailed by nine. The junior rattled off five straight aces, two after a Greenville timeout and a substitution, to get the Eagles within just four points.
"We talk about Mo(mentum) all the time. We need to get Mo on our side," McMahon said. "Last week when we had a rough game against Easley, I had them lay on the floor at our next practice and visualize. I said 'I want you to meet someone, and his name is Mo. We need him to be our friend.'
"I told them I want them to slow the momentum when it's not on our side. They showed a lot of maturity coming back down from that third set. I'm proud of them. Hopefully, we'll carry some of that Mo with us into Thursday."
Greenwood ends its season at home on Thursday when Pickens comes to town. The game will also be the Eagles senior night.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.