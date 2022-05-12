COLUMBIA — On the fourth pitch of the game, the Abbeville baseball team had its first runner of the day, thanks to a Ty Price hit-by-pitch.
But less than two hours later, Price was still the only Panther to reach base, as Gray Collegiate junior Brent Stukes threw a no-hitter against Abbeville, leading Gray to a 3-0 win in the first game of the AA Upper State tournament.
"A lot of games in high school baseball are lost, but they beat us tonight," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "They made more plays, made more pitches. Our style of baseball is to put pressure on you, and if you can't get base runners, it's hard to put pressure on you."
The entirety of the game's damage was done in the first inning. After Price was hit by a pitch, Stukes quickly retired the next two Panthers with a pair of strikeouts, while a pickoff ended the top of the first.
Gray started rolling in the bottom of the frame. After a leadoff groundout, the War Eagles rattled off four hits, three singles and a double, to plate three runs against Abbeville pitcher Hunter Overholt.
"In a heavy-weight title fight, which I consider the first round of the Upper State to be, the first guy that flinches loses. We flinched in the first," Little said. "You lose the first inning against a top-level pitcher and you're digging yourself a hole. You can't flinch."
After the third run crossed the plate, Overholt settled down, striking out two of the next three batters. After the first, Overhold went pitch for pitch with Stukes, as the sophomore allowed just two base runners the rest of the way, both reached by an error.
Overholt finished with seven strikeouts, allowing three runs on four hits in six innings.
"I think he dialed in and said 'I can get people out,'" Little said. "He just became Hunter and lived on a string like we've preached and worked on. He just battled and gave us a chance. We just got overpowered at the plate."
Abbeville will travel to St. Joseph's Catholic on Saturday for a chance to continue its season.
"I'm really anxious to see how we respond from this. Are we going to lay down or are we going to pull together and battle our way out of it?" Little said. "This team has a lot of fight in them this year. I hope we aren't done yet. I want to keep them together."
