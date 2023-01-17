It’s never easy to play a team back-to-back. A lot goes into the short amount of time between games, trying to make the necessary adjustments to stay ahead or flip a script.
Two days ago, the Lander women’s basketball team picked up its first Peach Belt win of the year, downing Clayton State on the road.
On Monday, the Bearcats made it a streak, as a big second quarter catapulted them past the Lakers for a 79-62 win.
“Clayton State gave their everything. To have to play them back-to-back was not an easy task,” Lander coach Stephanie Gehlhausen said. “What I’m excited about is our team is starting to find their rhythm; we’re really young. We’re starting to really mesh and come together.”
With the win, Lander is now on its first winning streak of the year and is now 2-4 in PBC action.
Early on, the Bearcats were struggling to find the bottom of the net. They had plenty of opportunities, but only Tanyia Gordon could truly get going, hitting four of her six first-quarter shots for eight points. The rest of the Bearcats shot just 1-for-9 in the opening quarter.
“She’s just an elite scorer. I know that I can count on her to take the tough shots,” Gehlhousen said. “She’s not afraid of anything. She’s also a really, really high IQ player, and she has great vision. She’s playing fearlessly right now, and it’s really helping us.”
But that fearlessness had to take a break with 2:38 left in the opening quarter. Gordon was forced to the bench because of foul trouble, so the Bearcats needed to find a way to respond.
And they did.
Lander shot the lights out in the second quarter, hitting 10 of its 15 shots in the 10-minute period. Cory Santoro hit both her shots and drilled a pair of free throws to account for seven points, while Tyaisa Freeman scored nine points, hitting four of her five shots in the paint. That hot streak continued in the third, as Lander shot 63.6% in the quarter.
Freshman point guard Quadaija Langley took over the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of her team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes. She scored 10 of the 12 from the free throw line, finishing 13-for-15 from the charity stripe.
Gordon, Freeman and Santoro finished in double figures, finishing with 17, 13 ad 10 points respectively. Gordon’s 17 points are a new career high for the transfer from Dayton State.
Sanders’ impactWhen Gehlhausen came to Lander from Ashland, she brought with her one player with her — Kayla Sanders. The graduate transfer started just three games in her Eagle career but has really found a groove for the Bearcats, starting 11 games this year. On Monday, Sanders made a huge impact for the Bearcats, finishing with a game-high 30 plus/minus (a stat that records a team’s total scoring versus their opponent’s when the player is in the game).
“I know I can count on her to defend and rebound,” Gehlhausen said. “She is just a steady, experienced player out there. She’s a fifth year. She hits shots when she’s got the opportunity and then she makes the right decisions.”
Sanders finished with seven points, six rebounds and a pair of assists in the win.
Making it rainComing into the season, Gehlhousen knew that her team was going to struggle from behind the arc early.
In its first five games, Lander shot just 22.3% from 3 (19-of-85). Now, Lander is starting to get into a rhythm.
In their past six games, Lander is shooting 43.7% from 3, including a 53.8% performance on Monday. Gordon, who came into Monday with two 3s made all season, hit both her attempts in the win.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.