For the third consecutive year, the AJGA makes its return to The Links at Stoney Point. According to a Monday press release, the five-day tournament will consist of 78 boys and girls (ages 12-19).
In 2020 the AJGA had players from across 13 states and nine countries.
“(The Links at Stoney Point) has a great community around it and the City of Greenwood really pushed for that,” said Chris Simione, Tournament Director. “It’s a phenomenal golf course and a challenge for our players, but it also helps benefit the community of Greenwood, and that’s kind of what sparked our interest in coming down.”
Last year, the tournament generated over $150,000 in economic impact according to Kelly McWhorter, Executive Director at Discover Greenwood. McWhorter said that tournament is supported by county and city hospitality tax funding, as well as accommodations tax funding from the Discover Greenwood budget.
“It’s huge for us because, you’re getting probably 300 visitors that have never been here before, so they’re going to experience Greenwood on all levels,” McWhorter said. “They’re going to see a beautiful golf course, they’re going to see a beautiful lake, and then they’re going to be to around town to some of our restaurants, staying in our hotels and we always make sure that they know what other things there are to do in their visitor bag we always give them some information about Greenwood.”
Along with the introduction to the city, McWhorter said that the tournament draws some of the best junior golfers in the world. Some of the AJGA alumni are now some of the most notable golfers in the sport such as : Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods.
“We are putting on a junior golf event for some of our top juniors that are coming to get college exposure and get that tournament experience,” Simione said. “We’ll have a lot of college coaches on site looking at a lot of the players, seeing the next potential players that they’re playing at Division I schools, and even on tour, one day.”
Players will play a practice round on Sunday, Aug. 8 with the tournament getting underway on Monday, Aug. 9 and ending on Aug. 12.