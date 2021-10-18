Greenwood's Clair Lewis wanted one thing to happen during her senior season, she wanted to enjoy it.
Truth be told, it's easier to enjoy the game when a player is having success and that's exactly what has occurred for Lewis, as she led Greenwood to its first region championship in school history.
"We don't have a (region championship) banner in the gym right now (and) I wanted to get a banner for the first time," Lewis said. "I went in that day, just really focused on my game and doing my part that I had to do for the team. We were all kind of standing around (when we found out we won) and we all kind of looked each other. It was kind of shocking and we were very speechless."
Lewis shot an 80 and was named the Individual Champion of the tournament. The senior spent the entire season as the Eagles' No. 1 golfer, facing the top golfers from each high school. Despite the tough competition, Lewis only had two scores more than 80, a level of consistency that Greenwood coach Chip Whitt has relied on all season.
"Clair has been on the golf team at Greenwood High School since the seventh grade and has been a top performer since then," Whitt said. "She's on a team leader, she was named to All-state last year and she is on the verge of playing some really good golf."
Whitt said that coming into this year Lewis worked on her consistency, but also her mentality on the golf course. Lewis, who is also a varsity soccer player and basketball player, had to adjust to more of a golfer's mindset.
"Although she's not always satisfied with (her rounds), I have tried to tell her 'that's part of golf, you're not always going to play as well as you can.' It's how you handle those times when you don't hit your best shots. She has done very well this year at growing in her development as a player and understanding, 'okay, just because I hit a bad shot on the last hole doesn't mean I'm going to hit a bad shot on the next hole.'"
Whitt said that the consistency is "comforting" and will once again be called upon as Greenwood will host the Upper State Tournament on Monday. The Eagles will begin their round at 10 a.m.
"I'm really excited," Lewis said. I'm hoping to take the (individual) title for Upper State. That's my goal because I was second last year so I really know I can do it, I just have to go in with the same mentality. I wanted my senior year to be enjoyable. Even if it doesn't play out how I want it to, I still enjoy it and be thankful for the opportunity that I have on Monday."