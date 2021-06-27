The first Festival of Flowers tournament to take place at the Greenwood Country Club in several years came down to wire on Sunday.
The hot and humid day could not compete with the heat on the golf course as Pelion native Sam Jackson walked away with a one-stroke victory after a tightly contested final round.
"I hit it pretty good," Jackson said. "I just tried to stay patient out there, save par when I could and make the birdies when I was given the opportunity."
Jackson finished the round with a 68 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 4 under par. The Presbyterian College alumnus said he "struggled" on Saturday after shooting a 72, but felt confident that he would not shoot as poorly in the final round.
On Sunday, Jackson was dialed in as he went 3 under through the first six holes and was able to coast with a series of pars for the rest of the round.
As the rest of the field began to find its groove on the back nine, Jackson sealed his victory with a birdie putt on No. 18.
"I drove it to the right of the fairway and then I hit a 5-wood to about 10 feet (to the hole)," Jackson said when asked about the birdie. "I lipped out an eagle putt and tapped in for birdie."
Outside of his hot start and his birdie putt to clinch the championship on the final hole, Jackson said his round of 68 was "about as boring as a 68 can be."
With a consistent round behind him, Jackson had to anxiously wait for all the scorecards to come in before he could celebrate. He even received score updates from his friend and fellow competitor, Jordan Sease, who was in the final group pairing.
"I kind of knew where that last group stood, and we were going back and forth for a little bit," Jackson said. "We do that every week, so we are used to going at each other pretty good."
Jackson said the tournament is "a fun tournament to play every year" and was excited to capture the trophy this year after finishing second in 2020.
"It was good to finally get it back," Jackson said. "I've played it for five or six straight years, so it was good to come back and play good for sure."