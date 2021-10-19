After winning its first region championship in school history, the Greenwood girls’ golf team is heading to the state tournament for the second time in school history after shooting a 389 at the 4A Upper State Qualifier.
“We struggled early, but we came back on the back nine and played a little better. Qualifiers are always difficult when you know what you have to shoot,” Greenwood coach Chip Whitt said. “I was really proud of our girls for playing better on the back and shooting a good score. We shot a 389 and that’s a pretty good score for us, it’s something that we’ve been shooting for all year.”
Greenwood was one of six teams to qualify for the state tournament, as Pickens won the qualifier shooting a 350. AC Flora, Catawba Ridge, Greenville and Walhalla also met the 400-stroke cutoff.
Since they won their region championship, the Eagles hosted the qualifier at The Links at Stoney Point.
“We’ve been making strides. Last year, we qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history as a qualifier,” Whitt said. “To win our first region championship this year was really exciting, especially for our two seniors who will be able to point to that for the rest of their lives. I was really hoping we wouldn’t have a let down after playing really well last week. I’m glad we were able to back that region championship with a pretty good round today.”
Greenwood senior Clair Lewis finished fifth overall in the qualifier, shooting an 83 overall, which led the team. Sophomore Ella Brown finished second on the team and 19th overall with a 98. Senior Kathryn Taylor finished 21st overall with a 100.
“Ella has been steady this year, shooting just under 100, which is exactly what we’ve been asking her to do,” Whitt said. “Kathryn Taylor was right at 100. (Lewis), although she didn’t play her best round of golf today, she really buckled down on the back nine. We had some tense moments. Golf is such a mental game and it can go sideways on you in a hurry... I was really proud of her for gutting it out, playing well on the back nine and leading the team again.”
Greenwood will travel to Crescent Point Golf Club in Bluffton to play in the state tournament next week. The two-day tournament will start Oct. 25.