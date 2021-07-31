Claudia Bartoli had a hole-in-one July 23 at Grand Harbor’s No. 4.
She used an 9-iron on the 85-yard hole. The shot was witnessed by Terri Anderson, Jill Criscuoli and Susie Aufderheide.
