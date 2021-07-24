Susie Aufderheide had a Hole-in-One on July 9 at Grand Harbor’s hole No. 4. She used an 8-iron on the approximate 75 yards hole which was witnessed by Laura Jennings and Jill Criscuoli.
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian dies when struck by vehicle in Hodges
- Greenwood to see new doughnut shop as Larkins family adds another business
- Police: Man shot in head along Crawford Avenue expected to live
- Greenwood man faces marijuana distribution charge
- Report: Witnesses said man swung genitals at passing traffic
- Greenwood County cuts the ribbon on MAT TRANS
- Southern Regional water ski championships return to Greenwood
- New York man faces indecent exposure charge
- Students are back in school in Greenwood, McCormick counties
- Deputies: Malnourished animals found on Gray Court property