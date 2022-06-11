Savannah Lakes Village golf teaching pro Gareth Edwards is brutally honest about his feelings for the game.
He’s no golf junky, even though he spends his days helping others improve their play in the village, which has two championship courses.
Edwards, who can’t remember a time when he wasn’t playing golf as a child, belonged to an extravagant golf club in England, where he grew up in Surrey County, which is in the Southeast part of the country.
“I was good at it,” Edwards said of golf. “I don’t like anything else about golf other than playing it. I was a member of a very, very posh golf club, and I didn’t like that side of it. I didn’t like the rules. I don’t really talk about golf. I don’t really watch it on the tele. I never really have. I just enjoy playing.”
A soccer injury in his youth limited his speed and agility, so he got more into golf at age 15. He later played in some tournaments, but, when a professional career didn’t materialize, he didn’t play for seven years. It was total abstinence from a game he’d been playing since he was about 5.
“I wasn’t good enough,” Edwards said of competing in tournaments.
When he returned to the course, though, it all came right back to him.
Edwards is also brutally honest about why he became a teaching pro at age 30.
“I wasn’t a good enough player,” he said. “So, basically, that’s the next step. When you don’t play, you have to use your skills some other way.”
He came to America with his then-wife, who lived here. They met while Edwards was on vacation.
Edwards said the mental aspect was the most challenging part of the game for him — “the ability to stick to a routine or a plan.” It’s what stopped him from making a fortune playing golf, he said.
“For regular golfers, a routine is very important,” Edwards said. “You have a routine you stick to. If you are playing in a tournament or just playing with a friend, if you do the same thing over and over again, it means it becomes more natural.”
Impatience is what holds most golfers back, he said.
“They don’t want to learn how to do it correctly because, if you get the fundamentals right — how you hold it, how you stand and where you aim — they are not skills. They’re something basically anyone can do. If you do those things right, then you can be as good as you want to be, but most people don’t get any of those three things right. If you don’t get those right, it makes the game that much harder.”
Edwards said it can be harder to unteach certain unhelpful golfing routines to someone than to teach a person who has never picked up a club.
“It’s hard to change things when you’ve got something you’ve done thousands and thousands of times,” he said. “It’s probably easier to get someone from the beginning and teach them from scratch.”
The biggest difference between England and America, when it comes to golf, is that American golfers rely too much on golf carts, Edwards said.
“Golf carts have ruined golf here,” he said. “Golf carts have ruined people’s ability to walk around the golf course, and it’s ruined the social aspect of it. It’s less exercise.”