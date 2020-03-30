Dark storefronts, empty public spaces and abandoned baseball and football fields are the new normal now that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to accelerate.
That’s not the case this March at golf courses, though. The wide open spaces and small playing groups have offered one of few available leisure activities as the entire country practices social distancing and self-quarantining.
“We’ve definitely seen a little uptick in play,” Golf Club of Star Fort golf professional Zach Calhoun said. “I guess, more than anything else, you just kind of see a sense of relief when people come here and can get outside and do something, obviously with all the businesses being closed and people not being able to work. I guess golf is a good way for them to get outside and get a little exercise.”
At The Links at Stoney Point, golf professional Patrick Wilson said he’s seen one of the busiest weekends in his three years at the club. He’s noticed a similar trend.
A shelter-in-place order has not been issued in South Carolina, but Wilson mentioned the order has been issued in North Carolina and golf courses were listed as essential businesses in North Carolina.
“Golf courses can stay open (in North Carolina,) which is a good thing, in my opinion, that people can get out and not go crazy for two weeks at home by themselves,” Wilson said. “Hopefully if Gov. McMaster has a two-week stay-in-place order here in South Carolina, that they align with North Carolina’s views on social distancing.”
Clubs are taking extra measures to sanitize and prevent the spread of germs anyway. Calhoun and Wilson said their staffs have been wiping down carts multiple times each day.
Stoney Point’s restaurant, Bermuda’s, continues to serve takeout orders.
“We’ve certainly had some people ask some questions that you probably wouldn’t typically hear, as far as wanting to take their own cart,” Calhoun said. “Obviously, when we’re able to we certainly accommodate their request.”
Golf professionals at Greenwood Country Club and Grand Harbor were not available Monday. Both clubs remain open; Greenwood Country Club has been serving to-go food orders.
Mike Funderburk plays golf nearly every week with the Fore Club Seniors group. The group played at Ware Shoals Golf Club this week, and Funderburk said golf is one arena in which not much has changed.
“We’ve been social distancing, and we’re not touching the flag sticks or the rakes in the traps,” Funderburk said. “The courses are cleaning the carts with Clorox inside and out. But other than that, we’re going about our own business.”