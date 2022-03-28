Plans for a sale of the Golf Club at Star Fort have been in progress for the past several months. The sale closed on March 22, making Greenville natives Jeremy Revis and Shane Brickbichler the new owners.
“We’re both from the golf world. We have played a lot of golf together and played tournament golf,” Revis said. “It’s something that he’s already been involved with on another project, and I’d always told him that I wanted to get involved with if another one came around.
“He found this deal and got on the contract. I got on the horse with him back in December. Just playing golf and being around golf courses, I guess we just wanted to get in on the ownership side of things.”
Brickbichler is a part owner of the Paris Mountain Country Club in Greenville.
Revis said there will only be two major changes at first. The first will be flipping the front and back nines. The other will be a change in name, changing from the Golf Club at Star Fort to the Fort Club.
But his overall goal is to revitalized the course that opened in 1969.
“More than anything, just refreshing the place and get some new blood in there,” Revis said. “We’re going to try some new ideas. We’re not trying to rock the boat down there. We want to keep the existing members happy and get some members back while keeping it a daily fee course, so anyone close to there can play there too.”
Cole Patterson will be the general manager and head pro, while John Franklin will be the superintendent. Patterson will start working on Wednesday, while Franklin will start the second week of April.
Once Patterson starts working and has adjusted to the course for roughly a month, some finer details such as membership and daily rates, will be finalized.
“I have played a lot of tournament golf around the state and around the Southeast, and I think we have a lot of good ideas from just past experience,” Revis said. “The biggest thing we want to do is make it a cool place for people to hang out and play golf and make everyone feel as welcome as possible.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.