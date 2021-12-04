After a 19-year career as the Wellness Coach at Self Regional Hospital, Jan Rushton knew that she needed to do something to help people with Parkinson’s disease.
On her new whiteboard in her office she wrote the words “Parkinson’s Program.” While it was a lofty goal, the program would fill a community need, since Greenwood didn’t have a local answer for the disease.
Three years later, Rushton heads the Rock Steady Boxing program at the Greenwood YMCA.
Rock Steady Boxing is a class for people who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, that helps develop motor skills, balance and hand-eye coordination.
“I’m very blessed,” Rushton said. “We have grown it from something very small but it’s grown more and more. This is really for the Lakelands. This is a golden nugget that people need to be made aware of that we’re here to help you in any way we can. But this program is specifically for people with Parkinson’s.”
Rushton said that one of her main motivators to bring Rock Steady Boxing to the Lakelands is the area doesn’t have a Parkinson’s program. The closest programs are located in Greenville or in Aiken.
“I never thought about how many people have Parkinson’s, until people just kept saying, ‘I know somebody and they don’t know what to do with this,’” Rushton said. “Basically it’s like, take your pills and pretty much prepare to die. I think that’s a horrible way to look at what I call a gift. There’s hope, we can’t cure you and I wish I could. But until that time comes, we can give you hope that we can slow that progression down.”
Science backs it up. According to a study conducted by Boston University, Parkinson’s patients who partook in forced exercises (an exercise regiment with an external force, i.e., a personal trainer) saw improvements in motor functions.
Rushton said that she has had clients in her classes for around seven months and can see improvement in their motor skills.
“They’re learning all brand new motor skills that they’ve never done before,” Rushton said. “It’s pretty amazing to watch them do this stuff. They’re absolutely precious and the program just keeps growing.”
Classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. For more information, call YMCA Greenwood at 864-223-9622.