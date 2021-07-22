Tee Timmerman knew from the first day of tryouts.
The first-year head coach knew that if these players, many of whom he coached since they were eight or nine years old, collectively strive towards a goal, they will achieve it.
Just 58 days after that first tryout date on May 24, Post 20 completed its litany of firsts this season, becoming the first team in program history to capture the state title, as it defeated Sumter 7-5 on Wednesday.
“I can’t explain it,” Timmerman said when asked how it felt to be crowned the first American Legion Ladies Fastpitch state champions. “I’m just super excited for the girls and what they have accomplished. They had a set of goals when they came out here. They knew they were the first team, and they wanted to be the first team to be the first in everything.”
Eager to etch its name into program history, Post 20 jumped out to a four-run lead, but for the first time all season, that lead evaporated because of a four-run barrage by Sumter in the top of the sixth inning. The pillars of success for Post 20 were its pitching and defense, but three errors in the inning brought the game back even.
Normally teams will panic that they lost the lead, but Timmerman said after the inning was over he “didn’t have to say much.”
“They knew what they had to do and that’s when I can see it believe it or not,” Timmerman said. “Did I know we were going to win? No, but I knew they were going to do everything that the could.”
With the heart of the order coming up, Post 20 quickly regained control thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles by Laurelee Scott and Gracie Lollis. The duo combined for four of the team’s seven RBIs in the game.
Scott was one of four batters who had a multi-hit game as her two-run home run in the fourth inning and her game-tying RBI double in the sixth inning drove the offense.
“I just want them to give us good quality at-bat, I felt like we were in a good part of our lineup right there in the sixth inning with the top leading off,” Timmerman said. “Gracie (Timmerman) was able to get on with the bunt and put a little pressure on them. We got some people on base and then Lauralee of course comes up with the big hit. I’ve been giving them a hard time in practice we get a lot of home runs and I haven’t seen a home run all year in a game. I finally got to see one.”
Scott was able to close the door in the seventh, retiring the side in order and then the celebration was on.
After a season where the team won the first game, the first regional title and the first state championship, Timmerman said he hopes the successful season Post 20 had spurs interest to have more teams join the American Legion Ladies Fastpitch league in the future.
“Hopefully it spurs a lot more interest, to have more teams come in,” Timmerman said. “Hopefully we’ve created enough interest that I’ll have that 25 girls at tryouts. That was one goal is to just have some fun with them.”