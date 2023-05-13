After all that he had been through the past few months, Dale Francis Jr. finally got his shot.
He had his scholarship money cut at D-I Alabama State, leading him to transfer to Erskine. He had a rough fall season, battling a lot mentally and physically on and off the field.
Francis wasn’t in the starting lineup on opening day, but in a Feb. 10 against Barry, Tariq Bacon, a childhood friend, handed him his at-bat.
“‘Your turn, big guy,’” Erskine coach Mark Crocco recalled Bacon telling Francis.
The sophomore stepped up to the plate.
Ding.
Opposite-field home run.
“The feeling was very magical. It felt kind of biblical like timing-wise, it wasn’t me,” Francis said. “When I hit it, I said that was God right there and when it happened, it was just a rush of emotion, joy, relief that it happened. All the work I put in finally started to show.”
His first at-bat turned out to be the beginning of something great — and by the time May rolled around, all of Conference Carolinas took notice.
Francis was named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year last week, alongside five other teammates named to All-Conference honors. He is the fourth Erskine baseball player to win the award, and the first since 2010.
How did he do it?
Being patient, being determined and being thankful.
“He waited his turn humbly, and was right in line for something big,” Crocco said. “Never complained, never said a word, just waited his turn. Took his turn. He’s the player of the year.”
During the Flying Fleet’s 27 games in conference play, Francis was a scary player to any opposing pitcher.
When he wasn’t receiving the Bonds treatment, the sophomore hit a league-high .521 batting average with 50 hits. He also had an on-base percentage of .600 in conference play.
During the entire season, Francis posted a .442 batting average, good for eighth in all of Division II baseball.
This season has been a long time coming for Francis, who battled through adversity since last summer when he was looking to transfer.
He turned to Bacon, a guy Francis says he’s known since the sandbox.
“I asked him about Erskine, he was like ‘If you want to find a spot where you’re going to get an opportunity to play and show what you’re made of, this is the perfect spot for you,’” Francis recollected from his conversation with Bacon. “I was like, ‘All I need is an opportunity to play.’”
Once he arrived in Due West, Francis never wavered from being patient, being determined and being thankful. Even with a rough fall season, he stuck it out. Even though he didn’t see the field the first five games of the season, he stuck it out.
Now, he’s a potential All-American pick.
You could believe his long-time friend, both from Fort Pierce, Florida, brought him to Erskine where he eventually prospered, but Francis believes there was a higher power at play.
“We have talks all the time about how God is working not only in our lives, but the team’s lives,” Francis said. “Every day is a blessing to be alive, that’s the mentality me and Tariq live by and that’s literally it. God is the one who brought us back together.”
Going forward, Francis wants his dominance to continue at the plate. He doesn’t want his highs to get too high. He doesn’t want his lows to get too low. He wants to get stronger, faster and more versatile on the field.
Things about his game that will likely stay the same? His patience, his determination and his thankfulness.
And God’s timing will stay the same, too.
“I’m blessed, honestly because it felt like God was calling me to go here and when I got her, it was like everything that I was able to do was from him,” Francis said. “I just felt like it was his timing. Everything that happened was God’s timing.”