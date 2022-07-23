WATERLOO
Rolling S had a reputation in the community. It wasn’t a good one. Many likened the golf course to a cow pasture.
Indeed, its roots are not far off from that. It was developed in 1960s on an old goat farm; however, after its best days in the 1980s, the course slowly began to show its wear. There were patches of dirt throughout the fairways, and clover patches made it hard to find a golf ball.
Tim Helton saw something others didn’t.
“The layout is one of the best golf courses you can go play on,” said Helton, who purchased the course in 2017. “Each hole is different. No two holes are going to be the same.”
Helton, a Marine for 28 years, thought the course would be a good investment and help him send his four daughters to college. He put in a lot of work.
“A lot of blood and sweat,” he said.
He treated the fairways with herbicide and fertilizer, and aerated and irrigated the course, among other things.
“I had to make it look like a golf course again,” he said. “It’s a family oriented, relaxed atmosphere, and it’s a challenge. It looks like it’s wide open — and it is wide open — but you can get in trouble on some of these holes. You’ve got to plan for the water.”
The course, named for its rolling layout, features water on 11 of its 18 holes. You’d think that with his vision to improve the course, Helton would be an avid golfer.
“I don’t play golf,” he said. “I know how to play golf, and I know what makes a good golf course. It’s commonsense for me, honestly. You just look at it, and that’s what you do.”
Helton has a course maintenance staff of five. Rick Bump, who retired from the Walmart distribution center in Laurens in 2017, asked Helton back then if he could cut the grass on the tee boxes.
“That’s all it was to start,” Bump said. “Now it’s everything. Every time they (golfers) come back, they just say it’s getting beautiful. They’re liking the greens and they’re liking the grass in the fairways. When I first came here, there was no grass in the fairways. Just stubble. It probably hadn’t been aerated or fertilized in five years or more. The irrigation wasn’t working when we got here.”
The par-72 course is located on Harris Springs Road. Children 11 and younger can play for free when accompanied by and adult. There is a sizable discount for youths ages 12-17. That’s specifically intentional on Helton’s part.
“If you are family oriented, you’re supposed to spend time with your family,” Helton said. “How do you spend time with your family if you have to pay for your kids to go golfing? You leave them at home, right?”
He said his experience as a Marine guides the way he operates the course.
“If you are 11 or younger, you shouldn’t have to pay to hang out with your mom or dad,” Helton said. “They should be able to take you out here and learn how to play golf. I want them to spend time together and enjoy time together.”
Steve Garner has played at Rolling S for a long time, including during some of its worst days.
“It’s an easy course,” Garner said. “You don’t have to worry about getting out of the fairway because you can hit it most of the time. It’s just a nice course to play, and it’s a lot cheaper.”
Rolling S is open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week. In addition to special pricing for youths, the club provides discounts for military members, first responders and seniors. Memberships are available.
Prices are $30 for 18 holes, with a cart, on weekdays and $34 on weekends. It’s $14 to walk 18 holes on weekdays and $16 on weekends. Tee times are not required.