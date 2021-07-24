It was an adjustment that Drew Yniesta needed to make.
Although it might seem daunting to challenge the status quo of baseball, for Yniesta, it’s something that he has embraced. From putting on a kilt as a part of the uniform to stepping on a scale reenacting a UFC weigh-in, the Erskine College alum has loved every second of his two years with the Savannah Bananas.
“It’s awesome, it’s all about how you embrace it,” Yniesta said. “The more you embrace it, the more you actually enjoy things and doing the stuff we do. We don’t even really question what goes on because we know that’s just how it is and to just have fun with it.”
What might seem like to many as a gimmick, is part of the Bananas identity. According to head coach Tyler Gillum, the dances, viral videos on social media and the theatrics are all apart of creating the best fan experience in the Coastal Plain League, but that’s just one part of the equation.
For it to work, the team has to also perform on the field, exactly what Yniesta and his teammates have done this season as the Bananas sit atop the West Division with a 31-6 record.
“My goal was to have the best development in summer baseball, the best place to have summer baseball and to win on the field,” Gillum said. “Drew’s a guys that’s consistent and you can always count on (him) to show up and be ready to play. Whether its after two days off or 10 games in a row, you can count on Drew to be there. That’s why we brought him on in 2020.”
The road to Savannah had a few stops for Yniesta. After he was named as a Division II Preseason All-American prior to his senior season with the Flying Fleet, Yniesta produced touting a .373 batting average while finishing second on the team in most offensive categories including: doubles (14), RBIs (39) and slugging percentage (.669).
After his final year with the Fleet, Yniesta spent a season with the Mooresville Spinners in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, where he was named an all-star. Yniesta was then signed by the Bananas where he made an immediate impact, recording a .313 batting average with four home runs and 13 RBIs.
One of the his main highlights from that season came during a home game against the Macon Bacon. After tallying his third home run in back-to-back games, Yniesta rounded third and trotted home where his teammates waited to celebrate. Right before he touches the plate, the North Charleston, South Carolina native, takes off his helmet before lifting up his left leg and stomping on home plate. The clip of Yniesta’s celebration was posted to TikTok where it garnered about 1 million views.
“That (moment) is what I’ll always remember about Drew,” Gillum said. “That was just one of those big moments that always stands out. Those big moments happen when really good players put in the work every single day. That’s the type of guy he is.”
This season, Yniesta has become a swiss army knife for the Bananas playing multiple positions in the infield and outfield this season. Gillum said that his ability to be versatile has been a major contributor to the teams success this season.
“I give credit to Coach Gillum and all the guys on staff,” Yniesta said. “I’m not swinging it as well as I normally do and its humbling and I am still learning. I’ve learned so much about the game this season.”
Despite all of the notoriety, Yniesta said he along with everyone else on the team and coaching staff are trying to carve out a career in professional baseball.
“It’s great, it’s nothing like anywhere else you play baseball,” Yniesta said. “Probably the most fun I’ve ever had. It’s almost like you’re a little kid again when you first started playing. You have no worries, you’re just playing the game and having fun. But, I don’t think people understand that we have some of the best college players in the nation on this team right now. We actually work our asses off.”