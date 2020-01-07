Giants nearing deal with Judge to be coach
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team’s head coach, a surprising move for the four-time Super Bowl-winning franchise that tumbled to the bottom of the NFL in recent years, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Mentored by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career, Judge would become a head coach for the first time.
Browns schedule more interviews
CLEVELAND — The Browns are the only team looking for a coach. That should make finding one a little easier.
With the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants completing coaching hires on Tuesday, Cleveland’s job vacancy will be the last NFL opening filled. It’s still unclear how quickly that will happen.
The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season, are in the second week of interviews and have scheduled meetings this week with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland has also asked the Philadelphia Eagles permission to interview defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who like McDaniels, has head coaching experience.
Williamson joins Pelicans’ 5-on-5 drills
METAIRIE, La. — When Zion Williamson finished his first full-court, five-on-five work since returning to practice last week, he spent extra one-on-one time with assistant coach Fred Vinson on the free throw line.
After all, the Pelicans are going to need Williamson to make free throws that matter sooner than later.
Coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t ready to specify a date when Williamson will make his NBA regular season debut — other than to virtually rule out Wednesday night’s game against Chicago — but did say Williamson generally looked “fine” in practice.
Red Sox accused of sign stealing
BOSTON — Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Heat plan to retire Wade’s jersey
MIAMI — The Miami Heat will celebrate Dwyane Wade’s career with a three-day series of tributes next month, including the retirement of his No. 3 jersey and a viewing of the documentary that chronicles his final season.
A tribute to some of his best moments will be Feb. 21. The jersey will go to the rafters when the Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 22.