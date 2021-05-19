GHS wrestling team to host youth clinic
The Greenwood High wrestling team will be hosting a wrestling clinic June 21-24 for grades K-8. The camp will run each day inside the school’s gym from 8 a.m. to noon with snacks provided.
For more information or to receive a form for the camp, contact Greenwood coach Nick Mountz through email at mountzn@gwd50.org.
USC football to allow full capacity in 2021
South Carolina is opening to full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium next football season.
The school’s athletic department says it plans for 100% capacity in the fall, including traditional tailgating in areas around the 77,559-seat facility. Masks will not be required for entrance going forward.
The school limited attendance last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic to about 20,000 fans per game.
Braves acquire Kevan Smith from Rays
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Kevan Smith from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash on Wednesday and designated catcher Jeff Mathis for assignment.
Smith, 32, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday. He was 1 for 4 in only three games with the Rays this season.
Roush Fenway extends driver, sponsor contracts
Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday announced a contract extension with driver Chris Buescher and longtime sponsor Fastenal.
The deal with Fastenal was extended through the 2024 season. The distributor has been a Roush anchor partner since 2010 when Fastenal joined the team as primary sponsor for Carl Edwards in the Xfinity Series.
Eight total drivers have driven the Fastenal blue colors for Roush Fenway, with Buescher currently in his second season piloting the No. 17 Ford. He’s 14th in the current standings with a pair of top-10 finishes.
Duke promotes King to athletic director
Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school’s next athletics director.
The school’s announcement Wednesday means King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletics director in the Power Five conferences, joining Carla Williams at fellow Atlantic Coast Conference school Virginia and Candice Lee at Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference.
She is also the first woman to serve as Duke’s athletics director.
Tatis, Hosmer return to Padres
SAN DIEGO — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and first baseman Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres were activated from the injured list after passing COVID-19 protocols prior to Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.
Tatis tested positive prior to a game at Colorado on May 11 and Hosmer was pulled from that game due to contract tracing protocols. Right fielder Wil Myers also was pulled from that game after a positive test came back. Manager Jayce Tingler said he hopes Myers will be back this weekend.
New tech being tried to spot head injuries
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A “shadow trial” of advanced eye-tracking technology will be conducted in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman tournament in Australia and New Zealand as part of World Rugby’s bid to tackle head injuries by improving the detection of concussions.
The virtual reality technology, known as NeuroFlex, is set to be used during matches as part of the head injury assessment (HIA) process under a partnership between Rugby Australia, Rugby New Zealand and World Rugby.