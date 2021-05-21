Greenwood’s track and field team saw six athletes place at Friday’s Class 4A state championships, including a first-place finish from the 4x400 relay team of KJ Turman, Gray McIntyre, Carrel Richards and Isaiah Thomas.
The Eagles’ relay team set a state record with a time of 3:21.43.
Richards also placed second in the 400-meter hurdles and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.
McIntyre captured a second-place finish in 800-meter run. Thomas placed fifth in the 400-meter dash. On the girls side, Tongelalah Lagroom took second in the triple jump and Alexis Layland placed fifth in the high jump.
Dixie baseball falls
in district championshipDixie was eliminated from the Class 2A playoffs after a 2-1 loss to Whitmire in the second game of a District 2 Upper State finals doubleheader.
The Hornets defeated Whitmire 6-5 in game one.