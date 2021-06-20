Katie Smith was a productive freshman for the Francis Marion University softball team.
The Greenwood High School graduate led the three freshmen on the roster in games played and starts and also posted a .273 batting average. She drove in seven runs.
“Being able to play at a higher level, it just makes me happy,” the outfielder said. “I love playing the game.”
She learned during fall camp what she needed to work on for the spring season. She said she practiced making sure her back hand pushed forward when she was swinging the bat through the strike zone in order to make more solid contact.
And she worked to prevent her back foot from over-rotating.
“I’m very grateful,” she said. “I ended up proving myself.”
Smith got off to a hot start, opening with a four-game hitting streak that included two multi-hit efforts. In her fourth game, she had a season-high three hits to lead players from both teams in the win over Converse College.
“I went out really strong,” she said, “and I maintained that.”
She hit four doubles and one triple. Her triple to left field against Augusta University scored two.
“It was hard in the gap and deep. With my speed, I got to take the extra base, which was exciting,” she said.
Francis Marion head softball coach Stacey Vallee cited Smith’s offensive success to “her being able to bring that confidence about herself to the plate. She’s a hit-to-contact player.”
Smith played primarily right field and some left, and she finished with a perfect fielding percentage in 38 chances.
“We needed her speed in the outfield,” Vallee said. “She’s actually our fastest runner.”
Her speed showed on the base paths, too, as she led the team with seven stolen bases in as many attempts.
She is aggressive in her baserunning, Vallee said, yet was able to avoid outs when she got into tricky situations such as rundowns.
“We have to tell her to calm down,” the coach said.
She noted that Smith will spend the offseason trying to improve her arm, “working on her release point to be more accurate and stronger.”
BaseballSpartanburg Methodist College pitcher Walt Thomas had a 2-2 record and 5.52 earned run average in 10 appearances. The sophomore right-hander played for Greenwood.
Redshirt senior Myquerris McGrier batted .200 in eight games for Benedict College. The former Eagle had one home run, two runs batted in and 11 stolen bases without being thrown out.
