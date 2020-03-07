Greenwood High opens wrestling club
Greenwood’s wrestling program will have a K-12th grade wrestling club in the auxiliary gym at Greenwood High School Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 10.
The club will meet from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.
The cost to join is $37 for a USA Wrestling card and registration can be found at https://www.usawmembership.com/login.
Trump to award golfers Player, Sorenstam
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is honoring a pair of retired pro golfers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor the president can give a civilian.
Annika Sörenstam and Gary Player will receive the medal during a White House ceremony on March 23, the White House announced Friday.
Player, who is South African, won 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments.
Sörenstam, who is Swedish, completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories and was the dominant female player of her era, earning The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2003.
NBA sends memo about coronavirus
NEW YORK — The NBA wants its teams to prepare to play games without fans if necessary because of the coronavirus crisis, but LeBron James already says he won’t play basketball in an empty arena.
The league circulated a memo to its teams Friday telling them to prepare in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or media, as sports leagues in Europe have already done.
The memo detailed potential actions that teams might need to take “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.”
But when James was asked about that possibility after he scored 37 points in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-103 win over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the NBA’s leading active scorer was definitive.