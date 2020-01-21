Courtney Hoffman had a most productive season for the Furman University volleyball team during the fall.
A return to her normal position had much to do with her performance, which earned the Greenwood High School graduate a place on the all-Southern Conference first team. She was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Month for November.
The redshirt junior returned to middle blocker after spending the 2018 season as a right side hitter, where Furman head coach Michelle Young said, “We had a need.”
“I think she’s really happy to be back in the middle,” the coach said. “I think she can play anywhere, but she’s so comfortable in the middle.”
The tallest on the squad, the 6-foot Hoffman played in a career-high 117 sets. She led the team with 112 blocks and was third with 304 kills, both career bests. Her career-high .306 hitting percentage ranked fifth in the conference.
“Every season I pretty much have grown as a player,” said Hoffman, named to the conference All-Freshman Team in 2017. “This season was especially rewarding.”
She had 10 or more kills in 16 matches, including in a season-high six consecutive matches. Hoffman had a season-best 19 kills against Chattanooga.
“She has become such a dominant presence,” Young said. “She’s carried a lot more offense, which we wanted her to do.”
Hoffman’s success caught the attention of opponents.
“I definitely felt opponents were targeting me, putting an extra effort on defense,” she said, “and getting their offense to move faster so as not to have to deal with my blocks.”
Women’s basketballForward Shermeria Quarles had a season-high 16 points for Lincoln Memorial University against University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The senior out of Greenwood High added eight rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal.
Men’s basketballLincoln Memorial redshirt senior Rhondi Hackett had seven rebounds and six points in a start against Mars Hill. Previously at Emerald High, he had three assists and blocked two shots.
Erskine College redshirt junior Andrew Weir contributed two points against North Greenville. He played for Ninety Six High.
Army West Point sophomore Jordan Coleman had three rebounds against Boston. The former Greenwood Eagle also had a steal.
