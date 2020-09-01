GHS girls golf defeats Laurens
Greenwood High's varsity girls golf team opened the season with a win against Laurens 200-247 Monday.
Leading the team was Clair Lewis, who shot a 44. Also chipping in for the Eagles were Rachel Holder with a 48, Kathryn Taylor with a 50 and Ella Brown with a 58.
Next: Today, Greenwood vs. Greenville at The Preserve at Verdae
MONDAY
VARSITY GIRLS TENNIS
Saluda 6, Pelion 0
The Tigers opened the season with a straight-sets win over Pelion.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Emerald 3, Greenwood 2
Emerald senior Kadence Matthews led the Vikings in points for serving, including a nine-point streak. Senior Taylor Case, freshman D'Metria Jordan and sophomore Ashley Knight all had multiple kills for the Vikings.