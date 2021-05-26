GHS boys soccer earns All-Region honors
Four Greenwood boys soccer players were named to the Region 2-4A All-Region team.
Grant Reagin, Bryce Duncan, Carter Nelson and Beatty Murray made the team for the Eagles.
Duncan was also named a Class 4A All-State selection.
Judge dismisses Bowen lawsuit
COLUMBIA — A federal judge in South Carolina has dismissed former Louisville and South Carolina basketball player Brian Bowen II’s lawsuit against Adidas in its entirety.
Judge Joseph Anderson’s ruling filed Wednesday that while Bowen was certainly impacted by the fraud committed by the defendants, it was not enough to confer standing to seek treble damages under civil racketeering laws.
Bowen became entangled in the federal corruption investigation into the sport when his father accepted payments for his son to play for Louisville.
Bowen later transferred to South Carolina, although he did not play with the Gamecocks.
Chase Elliott’s spotter suspended by NASCAR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The spotter for defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been suspended by NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports after his domestic violence arrest.
Edward James D’Hondt, 62, was arrested earlier this month in Catawba County and charged with battery of unborn child and assaulting a woman, according to online North Carolina judicial records. He faces two court dates in June.
Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement saying it had learned of D’Hondt’s arrest Wednesday and suspended him indefinitely “from his role with our company.”
NASCAR also suspended D’Hondt for his conduct and for failing to report the arrest to NASCAR within the required 72 hours.
Mickelson, Brady face DeChambeau, Rodgers
HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
The competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m., Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators during the modified alternate shot match play event, which will raise money for Feeding America and other charities.
Timme returning to Gonzaga next season
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, who led the West Coast Conference in scoring last season, announced Wednesday that he will return for his junior season with the Bulldogs and won’t pursue professional options.
Timme will improve a roster that includes the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class.
The Bulldogs won their first 31 games last season before losing to Baylor in the national championship game. The 6-foot-10 Timme won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award along with earning other honors.
Angels defeat
Rangers 9-8
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Ward hit a three-run homer in the first inning and had a career-high five RBIs, leading Los Angeles over the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Wednesday in the finale of a 10-game homestand that saw the Angels lose Mike Trout to an injury for at least eight weeks.
Ward hit a drive to right-center on a slider from Dane Dunning (2-4) in a five-run first and drove in a pair of runs with a bloop single to left in a four-run fifth that boosted the lead to 9-1.
Ward had the third three-hit game of his big league career, his second against the Rangers.