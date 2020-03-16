Command at times escapes from pitcher Walt Thomas.
The Greenwood High School graduate is trying to harness that command to help the Spartanburg Methodist College baseball team.
Through 17 games (11-6), the sophomore had a 1-0 record and 3.78 earned run average in five appearances, including four starts.
“He’s been thrust into a bigger role,” Spartanburg Methodist head coach Tim Wallace said. “He’s had to step up a little bit.
“He throws hard. Sometimes he doesn’t throw enough strikes.”
The 6-foot-6 right-hander does not last very long in games when he lacks command. He struggled in his debut, permitting two hits, three earned runs and six bases on balls in one and one-third innings. In his fourth start, he allowed three hits, two earned runs and three bases on balls in two and one-third innings.
Thomas said his troubles arise when he doesn’t locate the fastball. He throws the two- and four-seam. “I wasn’t as consistent with it as I should be,” the Clemson University commit said. “I couldn’t throw it in the strike zone.”
When his command is sharp, it shows in the results, such as the three middle of his five outings. He struck out seven in two consecutive during February while limiting the earned runs.
With his velocity in the low-90s, Thomas has the ability to dominate.
“He’s so big,” Wallace said. “Mechanically everything has to come together. Sometimes the tall, big guys like that, it takes a while.”
His first year, when he was 2-2 with a 4.43 ERA in eight games, Thomas said he adjusted his delivery because he wasn’t using his lower half.
“I’m using my legs a lot more,” he said, noting that the tweak helps him generate additional spin on certain pitches, notably the curveball.
He said he also throws a changeup and splitter, the latter a recent addition. He decided to throw the splitter occasionally during games after throwing it in the bullpen one day. The pitch is effective because it is about 15 mph slower than his fastball, which he described as “such a big drop” to the hitter.
Women’s basketballPlaying her final game for Lincoln Memorial University, senior Shermeria Quarles had a career-high 19 points and a team-high six rebounds during a loss to Anderson in the South Atlantic Conference tournament quarterfinal. The Greenwood alumna led players from both teams in scoring.
