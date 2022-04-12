A December injury didn’t hamper runner Gray McIntyre at his first college indoor track and field championship.
The Greenwood High School graduate won the 800-meter race and was a part of North Greenville University’s winning 4X400 meter relay at the Conference Carolinas indoor championship. He received two gold medals and was named to the all-conference first team for each event.
He was the lone freshman among the top 10 finishers in the 800-meter.
“I ran from the front the whole race. I normally take out my first lap harder,” McIntyre said, who scored in the only events he competed in. “I don’t think I raced my best race. It was definitely my most tactical race.”
The championship meet was his fourth competition after missing time because of a hyperextended knee. McIntyre suffered the injury during an early December meet, where he won the 500-meter and was on the winning 4X400 meter relay.
“I took two weeks off initially,” McIntyre said. “I’ve had a great sports management staff. It’s gotten a lot better.”
McIntyre ran the third leg of the relay at the championship and said the coaches typically put the fastest runners in the last two legs.
“I tried my best to put him (anchor) in his best position,” McIntyre said.
At an early April outdoor meet, he was in the third leg of the winning 4-by-400 and placed second in the 400 by finishing in a career-best 49.86 seconds.
In two meets, he placed fourth in the 800.
“My last three races, I’ve been running in 20 mph-plus winds,” McIntyre said. “It’s been hard to adjust to.”
\SoftballPitcher Jenna Chaudoin of Webber International University had a 7-5 record and 1.92 earned-run-average in 17 appearances. The Greenwood High product hit .357 with four runs batted in.
Also from Greenwood High, Katie Smith batted .310 in 33 games for Francis Marion University. The outfielder had 14 RBIs and led the team with five stolen bases in six attempts.
Through 35 games with Spartanburg Methodist College, Bailee New leads the starters with a .416 batting average. Out of Abbeville High, she led the team with 41 RBIs and ranked second with six home runs and eight stolen bases.
Da’Vidria Robinson had four stolen bases in five attempts for Coastal Carolina University. The Ninety Six High School graduate is a baserunner and did not have any at-bats in the 15 games she played.