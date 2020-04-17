Recovering from the grind of a football season and jumping straight into baseball season can prove to be a challenging process, but Myquerris McGrier seemed to have figured it out this spring.
The Greenwood High graduate had everything clicking at the plate and on the basepaths for Benedict College. He started the season hitting .400 (8-for-20) with 12 walks, nine runs and nine stolen bases in 11 games.
It was the best start McGrier had gotten off to in his college career, but the junior centerfielder ultimately saw it cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The season being canceled really hurt me to my heart, because I love playing baseball,” McGrier said. “I started off on a hot streak. Everybody was doing well. I was really confident in us winning the conference this year, because we had some talented players and great chemistry.”
McGrier led Benedict’s baseball team to a 6-5 start as he looked to put a disappointing football season behind him.
After being picked in a preseason poll to have a second consecutive second-place finish in the SIAC East Division football race, Benedict went 1-9 overall. The school fired head coach Mike White after the season and hired Chennis Berry as its new coach in February.
“It wasn’t the best season, but I learned from my teammates and we stood by each other’s side,” McGrier said. “You have to push forward. You’ve just got to get better each and every day and understand what we did wrong and can improve on. Hopefully next year we can win more games with a new coach.”
McGrier, a wide receiver, made his biggest impact in the return game this past season. He returned 13 kickoffs for 317 yards and 14 punts for 107 yards. He had a season-best 76-yard kickoff return in the opener against Fayetteville State.
McGrier said he’s had to learn to embrace the challenges of playing two sports at the college level but thinks his time at Greenwood helped prepare him for it.
“I grew up playing football and baseball and did it all through high school, so I kind of knew what it takes to be a two-sport athlete,” McGrier said. “It’s all hard work and dedication. You’ve just got to set goals for yourself and try to reach those goals each and every day.”
McGrier is on track to graduate this semester and will still have an extra year of eligibility. He said he’s returning to Benedict’s football and baseball teams and will be pursuing his master’s degree in supply chain management.
“The past four years have taught me a lot, and it’s kept me really busy,” McGrier said. “You’ve got to maintain your grades, maintain your athletics. It’s really time consuming, but I’ve worked through it.”