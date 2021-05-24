Jenna Chaudoin is getting her share of pitching opportunities for the Webber International University softball team.
The Greenwood High School graduate made 14 appearances this season, second most among the three freshmen who have been among the six to pitch for the team. The right-hander had a 4-3 record and 4.11 earned run average.
“Jenna is definitely one of those kids we’re blessed to have,” Webber International head softball coach Kristy Burton said. “She is 100% passionate. She loves playing this game.”
Chaudoin threw a season-high seven innings twice to earn complete-game victories. She allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings against University of the Cumberlands, and two hits and no earned runs in seven innings against Calumet College of St. Joseph. She threw a season-low two-thirds of an inning twice.
She said she has adjusted to aggressive college hitters by “putting more spin on the ball and getting ahead in the count.”
Primarily a drop ball pitcher, she induces a lot of ground balls, according to the coach. But she has plenty of other pitches to challenge batters: rise, curveball, backdoor curve, drop curve, changeup and screwball. Those offerings give her vertical and horizontal movement.
“We worked a lot with my changeup and getting more of an arc on the ball,” Chaudin said. “It comes in, and it just drops on them.”
Because velocity is not her focus, she doesn’t strike out many. She fanned the fewest among the four Warriors with the most innings and actually walked six more batters than she struck out.
Instead, she uses the spin of her pitches to her advantage. Opponents hit just .223 against her, which tied for the second lowest opponents’ batting average among the Webber pitchers with at least 45 innings.
“I try to spin the ball and get a ball in play and get an out,” she said.
She takes the mound prepared for what opponents offer because she said she does her own scouting. She said she goes to her dorm, where she analyzes video of opposing batters, with her mother simultaneously reviewing the video at home. They discuss her strategy for games.
“We are both marking down hitters,” she said.
When she isn’t pitching, Chaudoin plays second or third base because the coach wants her in the lineup as much as possible. She hit .250 in 16 at-bats with two runs, two runs batted in and had two stolen bases in three attempts.
Men’s tennisFreshman Andrew Darby had a 2-7 singles record for The Citadel (5-16). The former Greenwood Eagle was 2-5 at No. 6 singles and 0-2 at No. 5 singles. He had a 2-9 mark playing with three different partners at third doubles.
Men’s track and fieldChandler Barnett of North Greenville University finished second in the 400-meter hurdles at a Southern Wesleyan meet. It was the highest finish in the event for the freshman, who competed for Greenwood.
