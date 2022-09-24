It was a dream Kimberly Ready had since high school.
In 2018, the former Coker College volleyball standout was hired as Greenwood Christian’s volleyball coach.
And since then, the Hawks have soared.
Greenwood Christian has improved quite a bit in the past five seasons, reaching state for the first time in a decade in 2021.
“It takes a lot to get to that place,” Ready said. “When I started here, there wasn’t a whole lot of, I think, passion put into the program… not that I’m doing anything super special, I just make sure that I’m here, I’m consistent and care about them playing better.”
Since taking the helm at Greenwood Christian, one thing has been consistent – her group of seniors.
Elizabeth Cox, Hallie Stumbo, Caroline Reed and Olivia Ready have played under the fifth-year coach since eighth grade. And in that time, Kimberly Ready has seen her seniors grow not only in their skill, but have grown together.
“It’s like, yes, we’re teammates, but we’re family at the same time,” Cox said. “You have that connection as teammates but you also know each other.”
“It’s not just volleyball, it’s more than that.”
This chemistry built between the four seniors has certainly paid dividends this season for GCS. Through 10 matches, the Hawks are 7-3 overall with a 1-1 mark in region play.
But the most impressive part of their season? Their wins against public schools.
Greenwood Christian is 5-0 against public-school competition with two wins against Emerald, two against Ninety Six and one against Dixie.
Not bad for a small private school with a K-12 enrollment of under 500.
“I think it builds their confidence that they’re just as talented and just as competitive to play at that level,” Kimberly Ready said. “So being that we’re a small private school doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that we can still beat good competitors in this game.”
This season is the first in which the Hawks have scheduled multiple public schools as they planned their one of their first against Greenwood High last season – and won.
“It’s been a long time since, I think, this program has been taken serious for a while,” Kimberly Ready said. “Now they’re able to see the commitment and the progress that they’ve made over the years that we show up and it’s a team to be taken seriously when we walk out on the court.”
Not only has the Lakelands noticed the Hawks mean business, Greenwood Christian has too.
The four seniors said attention from fellow students and fans has grown considerably since they first put on the navy and silver.
“When we step out on that court after our little huddle before the game even starts, I walk out on the court and I literally just smile and laugh because it’s just so funny,” Olivia Ready said. “It makes me feel so good inside that we did that.”
The interest in playing volleyball at the school has grown as well. Greenwood Christian recently added jayvee and freshmen volleyball teams as more and more students wanted to play the sport.
“Just knowing that our team and our class, especially, has made an impact on this sport at this school is just really nice,” Stumbo said. “There’s so many middle schoolers that are coming up now too that are wanting to play and I think that we might be a good role model for them.”
“I think it’s really cool that we’re really encouraging the sport of volleyball at this school.”
Although the four seniors have accomplished a lot at GCS, there is one last thing they want to do before they graduate – win the school’s first-ever state volleyball title.
With the roster in front of her, Kimberly Ready feels good about her team’s chances.
But regardless of the Hawks’ postseason finish, Kimberly Ready is happy to have been a part of her seniors’ time at GCS.
“I know that this season, this team that they’ve been for the last four, five years will last forever for them as memories,” Kimberly Ready said. “I know they’ll look back on it and it’ll be something they’ll treasure, so it makes it really special to be a part of that.”