Greenwood Christian’s gym isn’t very big. It has room for all of the essentials, a court and a set of bleachers.
But a small area with a lot of fans can make for a pretty loud environment — especially when a giant rubber chicken is squawking into a traffic cone.
Meet Bertha, the blinged-out, Adidas-wearing, roaring mascot of the Greenwood Christian volleyball team.
“We call it our lucky mascot,” senior Caroline Reed said. “It’s a big motivator for us. You can always hear the loud squeak whenever we’re playing or we’re down. It always kind of gives us a little motivation boost.”
Bertha got her start during the middle of last season after GCS third-year student Lee Dahlberg and a group of friends originally had a much smaller rubber chicken. The group brought it to a Greenwood Christian match and decided the typical-sized prop wasn’t big enough.
“We had this crazy idea of buying a big chicken,” Dahlberg said. “We looked it up online and I bought it that night and it was at the next home game.”
Since then, Bertha has attended nearly every GCS volleyball match, helping squawk the Hawks to victory. Originally bought at $50, Bertha’s value is priceless to the Hawks.
The big blue chicken has rallied Greenwood Christian in many matches with an entourage of students around her. During her time as mascot, the Hawks reached state for the first time in a decade last season and earned another playoff berth this season.
Coincidence? The Hawks don’t think so.
“I think it’s a good distraction for us and the other team because whenever we’re serving, even when it’s making noise, it’s making us smile,” junior Maddie Farmer said. “So if we mess up, it’s still going to make us do good because it’s just a distraction.”
After her debut, Bertha has been nothing short of a teammate. The mascot has her very own spot on the bench, made an appearance in the juniors’ section of last year’s yearbook and made the trip to state last season.
And Bertha was one busy chicken at state.
The hen took a trip down a Myrtle Beach water slide, was run around with and held by kids and caught the attention of opponents. Bertha even gave teams the impression that Greenwood Christian was the Chickens instead of the Hawks.
Luckily for Bertha, she gets to do it all over again when the Hawks travel to the coast for this weekend’s SCISA state volleyball tournament. And Greenwood Christian hopes she can bring that same mojo she has given as a member of the team
“It really just keeps us from taking things too seriously, like we have a chicken as our mascot,” senior Elizabeth Cox said. “We can just kind of laugh about it and it’s like ‘Hey, Bertha’s here for us. Do it for Bertha.’”
