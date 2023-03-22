Abigail Summey signed her letter of intent to run cross country at Erskine March 6. Front row, from left, are Nicole Summey, Abigail Summey and Ryan Summey. Back row, from left, are John Ferguson, Vickie Ferguson, Brody Summey, Nancy Summey, Wayne Summey and Kevin Sponenberg.
The Greenwood Christian senior has been running with the Hawks’ cross-country team for eight years, obviously a long time.
However, she isn’t finished.
Summey signed her letter of intent to continue her cross-country career collegiately at Erskine.
“It’s pretty exciting. I definitely wasn’t expecting to do it, but it’s pretty cool to see all the years kinda work out,” Summey said.
Summey has been nothing short of a standout at Greenwood Christian across many sports. Along with cross country, Summey also played basketball for the Hawks and is in the middle of her senior season with the GCS track team.
She played a huge part for the cross country team last fall, finishing 15th in the SCISA Class 3A state meet in October.
The senior is also the first cross country athlete coach Kevin Sponenberg has coached from fifth grade to senior year.
“Abigail is a very talented athlete and she’s very talented at basketball also, so I think she has a lot of opportunity to do whatever she wants and to be able to pursue cross country collegiately is a great opportunity for her,” Sponenberg said.
Along with the biology program at Erskine, Summey likes the small-town feel the school provides and how dedicated the cross-country team is.
As for the last eight years, Summey is glad to have been able to grow and learn from being a student-athlete at Greenwood Christian.
“It’s definitely been a lot of hard work, but I feel like it’s probably helped me figure out that I can do school on top of still managing time to do running on the side,” Summey said.
