Summey
Abigail Summey signed her letter of intent to run cross country at Erskine March 6. Front row, from left, are Nicole Summey, Abigail Summey and Ryan Summey. Back row, from left, are John Ferguson, Vickie Ferguson, Brody Summey, Nancy Summey, Wayne Summey and Kevin Sponenberg.

 SUBMITTED

Abigail Summey is a runner.

The Greenwood Christian senior has been running with the Hawks’ cross-country team for eight years, obviously a long time.

