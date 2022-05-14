Greenwood Christian’s Garrett Doolittle signed to play sprint football at Midway University on Friday. Front row, from left, are Jessica Doolittle, Garrett Doolittle and Jason Doolittle. Back row are Jolly Doolittle and Brad Hinzman.
In a dominant senior season that featured more than 100 tackles and 17 tackles for loss, Greenwood Christian School’s Garrett Doolittle signed his national letter of intent to play football at Midway University.
The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year joins a Midway Eagles program that plays “Sprint Football,” a football iteration where all players must maintain a weight of 178 pounds or less.
“It’s been a long journey,” Garrett Doolittle said. “I’ve always loved football and it has always been one of my passions. Just to go on and do it for four more years is really exciting.”
Two years ago, Doolittle was hospitalized with Pseudotumor Cerebri, a disorder that mimics the symptoms of a brain tumor. After missing his sophomore season, the middle linebacker returned to anchor a stingy Hawks defense.
Prior to the 2022 season, Hawks coach Jolly Doolittle said the head coach at Midway emailed him looking to recruit players that might be undersized and overlooked.
“I told him I had a kid that we perfect for him,” Jolly Doolittle said. “... Having a young man that’s been through a lot of things in his life and to be able to overcome those things, and have people want him to come play for them, it’s special.”
