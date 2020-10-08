GCS middle school defeats Cambridge
Greenwood Christian’s middle school football team defeated Cambridge Academy 50-36 Thursday.
Cambridge’s Landen Vahjen had 250 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Vahjen also scored two rushing touchdowns on 50 yards rushing.
Cambridge’s Maddox Lee passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cougars will travel to face Richard Winn Academy next Thursday.
Bill-Titans matchup moved to Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim, a person with direct knowledge of the switch tells The Associated Press.
The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game from Sunday to Monday night after New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the league and teams had not officially announced the changes.
Three games now have been postponed due to the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to Oct. 25.
Buffalo is scheduled to host Kansas City next Thursday, and that game will be rescheduled.
UNC to play in Maui Invitational in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina will begin play in the relocated Maui Invitational by facing UNLV in the Tar Heels’ home state as the tournament begins Nov. 30.
The tournament announced its eight-team bracket and three-day schedule Wednesday, nearly three weeks after saying it would move from its traditional setting in Hawaii to Asheville, North Carolina, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That means a shorter trip for the Tar Heels and fellow North Carolina-based program Davidson, which faces Texas in the tournament’s opening matchup.
DeChambeau leads in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Bryson DeChambeau put on another power display Thursday and it worked just as well as when he won the U.S. Open.
In his first start since winning at Winged Foot last month, DeChambeau had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s and two of the par 4s on his way to a 9-under 62 and the early lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
It matched his career low, and that was all that disappointed him at the TPC Summerlin. He knew his 15-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the par-5 ninth was for his best score on the PGA Tour.
Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.
Miles announced his positive test in a joint statement with athletic director Jeff Long, who said the positive test came back through routine testing. The school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with Miles, including coaches and players from Oklahoma State, who beat the Jayhawks last weekend.
Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Florida State coach Mike Norvell, Toledo’s Jason Candle and Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson also have tested positive, though each has returned to their teams.