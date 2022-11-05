Entering the summer, Kevin Sponenburg didn’t know what to expect.
His Greenwood Christian girls’ cross country team was small — just five runners, but for the first time since 2019, it was enough to compete at state as a team.
Entering the summer, Kevin Sponenburg didn’t know what to expect.
His Greenwood Christian girls’ cross country team was small — just five runners, but for the first time since 2019, it was enough to compete at state as a team.
And the Hawks made the most of that opportunity last Saturday.
Greenwood Christian finished second in the SCISA Class 3A state meet at Heathwood Hall in Columbia. The Hawks finished just seven points behind state champion Spartanburg Christian.
“Going to state, I think we had a plan. We knew what we had to do. We didn’t quite execute it to what we wanted to do and we fell a little bit short, but I’ll take second place with a very young team with just five girls,” Sponenburg said.
As the head coach said, this year’s team was quite young. Two girls, Natalie Gibert and Emma Smith, are in seventh grade and Emma Hudgens is in sixth grade. The team sports just two high schoolers: senior Abigail Summey and freshman Ellie Lippens.
But the Hawks certainly didn’t show their age with two finishing in the top 10 to earn All-State team honors and three capturing personal records.
Gibert led Greenwood Christian, finishing fourth with a time of 20:17, and Smith finished a few seconds behind at 20:32 to come in at sixth. Hudgens, Summey and Lippens also came in at 13th, 15th and 25th, respectively.
And once the race was over, GCS earned a state runner-up trophy, much to Gibert’s satisfaction.
“The trophy, it was so cool, like the pictures and being called up there and it just warmed my heart. It was so fun,” Gibert said.
However, the Hawks’ road to their second-place finish wasn’t smooth sailing. In September, Hudgens suffered a stress fracture in her hip, which kept her from training for four weeks before returning just before the region meet.
And much like the state meet, Hudgens helped her team to second at the region meet as well.
“She was very pleased with her time (at state),” Sponenburg said. “She’s a very talented athlete. She plays basketball and she runs track, so she competes in three sports per school year. She’s very active.”
Luckily for Sponenburg, the uncertainty he felt before the season likely won’t be there next summer. With a young team of four returners, the seventh-year head coach and Gibert are excited for the future of girls’ cross country at GCS,
“I love it,” Gibert said. “I’m excited to do it through 12th grade because I’m only in seventh grade, so I have a lot more years to come to be able to have a lot more opportunities.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.